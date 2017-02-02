Montana firefighters free puppy with head stuck in wheel

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

A playful puppy ended up getting caught in a tight spot after he got his little head stuck inside a wheel.

The curious dog, named Blaze, was playing around in his owner's yard and being too nosy for his own good.

It wasn't until his owner came home that he found the cute coonhound caught 'in a very precarious position' according to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Curiosity usually kills the cat, but it can get dogs into their fair share of trouble too

One Montana coonhound pup named Blaze got his head stuck in a tire while roaming around his owner's back yard. He had to be taken to the vet and then firefighters had to be called

Fire Marshal Brian Doherty took a call from a concerned vet at St. Frances Veterinary Hospital in Butte, Montana.

The vet was unsure of the best way to remove the poor dog's head from the wheel.

The fire crew say no extraction tools were needed to free Blaze... just a lot of coconut oil, patience and strength

Blaze suffered some minor neck swelling but was not injured

'With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne's brute strength,' the department wrote online about the unusual incident.

Blaze apparently remained uninjured throughout the ordeal and kept calm, cool, and collected, barely making a sound.

The department explained how Fire Marshal Doherty completed the 'daunting task of ear tucking'; and Firefighter Osborne was 'the only true hero' when he 'utilized his brute strength to free Blaze, without the use of tools.'

'Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy,' the firefighters joked.