Neil Gorsuch: called left whining children, mocked Biden

By Zara Rubin For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:39 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 13:10 EST, 2 February 2017

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee set up a student newspaper to attack political correctness on campus.

Neil Gorsuch, hailed as the heir to conservative jurist Antonin Scalia, was one of three Columbia students who started The Federalist, an 'alternative' paper which took aim at the New York university's 'liberal' campus life.

It took aim at liberals, the left, and the university authorities. And it mocked Joe Biden for coming 75th our of 86 students at law school.

One of his co-editors, Andy Levy, is now a Fox News contributor and satirist, while Gorsuch has been described as one of the finest legal minds in the country.

The Federalist still exists as a satirical commentary on life at Columbia as well as domestic and international politics but has lost its founding conservative edge.

Neil Gorsuch, hailed as the heir to jurist Antonin Scalia when he was nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump on Tuesday, was one of three Columbia students to start The Federalist, a conservative student paper that attacked political correctness

Masthead: Gorsuch set up The Federalist Paper with two other Columbia students

Yearbook: Gorsuch was a political science student when he set up The Federalist Paper with two other students - one of them now Fox News contributor Andy Levy

Articles obtained by DailyMail.com from its first issues, in which Gorsuch was one of the three editors who approved the content, show that it was in line with the beliefs which earned him Trump's endorsement.

In the paper's first edition, the editorial board - Gorsuch, Levy and another student, P.T Waters - explained that The Federalist would publish 'intelligent discussion' and the 'thoughtful presentation of ideas'.

The paper's purpose was to 'be different' and to challenge Columbia's otherwise 'liberal' traditions, harking back to The Federalist Papers of 1788.

Published by the school's alumni John Jay and Alexander Hamilton, The Federalist Papers are now widely considered the basis for modern conservative thought.

'The Left has too long been unchallenged at Columbia,' Gorsuch and his colleagues wrote. 'The whining children must be told, not to shut up (we will not resort to their methods), but to show tolerance for those who place freedom of thought above joining the mob.'

Levy, now a Fox News contributor and satirist, even referred to his liberal Columbia peers as 'sanctimonious' and 'self-righteous'.

'We will be different,' the editors added. 'Our voice will be an aggressive but considered one, one that may make you think or may just make you angry.'

In 1987, Gorsuch defended the U.S. Marine Corps' right to recruit on campus, while other students rejected the idea due to concerns about the military's policies that discriminated against homosexuals at the time.

Gorsuch turned the issue into one about First Amendment rights by saying: 'The question here is not whether the Marines should be allowed to recruit on campus' but whether a University and its community, so devoted to the freedom of individuals to pursue their own chosen lifestyles and to speak freely, has the right or obligation to determine who may speak on campus or what may be said.'

Articles obtained by DailyMail.com from The Federalist's first issues, in which Gorsuch was one of the three editors, show that it was in line with the beliefs which earned him Trump's endorsement

Committed: Some of the headlines in The Federalist Paper when it was jointly run by Gorsuch make clear its position.

Robust views: The Federalist Paper thanked Neil Gorsuch for setting it up - but what was written about Biden when he quit his run for president may not impress Democrats whose support he needs

Now, every aspect of Gorsuch's past will be subject to scrutiny as he is vetted for the seat on the Supreme Court, left by the sudden death of Scalia last year. Gorsuch was a high school senior at Georgetown Preparatory School in 1985 - where he set up a 'Fascism Forever' club

His position was later reiterated by student David Vatti in another Federalist article. Vatti wrote: 'It seems much of the Columbia community is downplaying the importance of the military.

'Rather than dealing with this pragmatically, many have taken a narrow view by focusing entirely upon the discrimination factor.'

While Gorsuch was studying at Columbia from 1985 to 1988, a debate raged across campus about single-sex fraternities.

The university started admitting women in 1983 but as of 1987, co-educational fraternities did not exist.

Arguing against 'co-ed frats', Gorsuch wrote: 'We do not ask the Liberal to 'vindicate himself in the eyes of a Marxist; nor do we ask the Gay and Lesbian alliance to 'justify' their lifestyle to the Catholic Ministry.

'We have, at a University like Columbia, the right to disagree, but do we have the right to impose our notions of virtue on others?'

One of his co-editors at The Federalist was Andy Levy, now a Fox News contributor and satirist. Levy wrote that his Columbia liberal peers were often 'sanctimonious' and 'self-righteous'

While at New York's Columbia University, Gorsuch wrote about hot-button issues like homosexuality and the military, and the debate surrounding co-educational fraternities

He explained that 'some clearly find the single-sex atmosphere their happiest choice'.

Gorsuch also independently wrote for the Columbia student magazine, The Morningside Review.

In one lengthy piece written in 1986, he criticizes Reagan's Afghanistan policy, arguing that the administration was not tough enough on the Soviets, and in another, he defended his conservative 'Tory' views.

'FASCISM FOREVER' Gorsuch founded and led a student group called the 'Fascism Forever Club' at his elite high school, DailyMail.com has already revealed. The club was set up to rally against the 'left-wing tendencies' of his professors while attending a Jesuit all-boys preparatory high school near Washington D.C. The name may be inconvenient for a Supreme Court nominee facing a tough confirmation battle. However it also shows the depth of Gorscuch's right-wing credentials – and his penchant for mischief while attending his exclusive prep school in the 1980s. Gorsuch founded the 'Fascism Forever Club' during his freshman year at Georgetown Preparatory, a now-$30,000-a-year private Jesuit school that is one of the most selective in the United States. He served as president until he graduated in 1985, according to his senior yearbook.

He wrote, 'Here on Morningside [the Columbia campus], conservatism is an undeniably fashionable whipping-boy for the world's ills.'

During his tenure as editor at The Federalist, Gorsuch also took a few jabs at Joe Biden who was then running for president.

As Biden was attempting to salvage his presidential campaign in 1987, The Fed's editorial board wrote: 'good ol' Joe 'misstated' his own credentials and 'awards received.'

'He has been accused of plagiarism in law school, and it turns out he purloined phrases from British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock - of all people.'

And it criticized him for his conduct in the Supreme Court nomination going on at the time - that of Robert Bork, who Reagan wanted on the bench.

Bork, a Yale Law School professor, was eventually turned down after a full Senate debate, having been rejected by the Democratic majority on the committee - chaired by Biden.

In a brief article it slammed him for tackling Bork on the First Amendment and said: 'We find it interesting that someone who graduated from law school 75th out of 86 students - he had a little trouble remembering that too - has the cajones [sic] to tell a Yale University Law School professor, someone whose appointment the American Bar Association gave its highest rating, what the First Amendment says.

But Gorsuch and his co-editors also attacked the media for treating Biden's 'youthful indiscretions' as 'fair game' - which is precisely what they had done themselves.

The 'indiscretions' were a reference to failing a class in his first year of law school at Syracuse University, in upstate New York, thanks to an essay relying exclusively on a law journal article which was cited only once.

They wrote in a different article: 'The demise of Joseph Biden's aspirations for the White House ... suggests that the media and the public are taking a new view on the past adventures and misadventures of present public officials.

During his tenure at The Federalist, Gorsuch also took a few jabs at Joe Biden (above) who was then running for president. As Biden was attempting to salvage his campaign in 1987, The Fed's editorial board wrote: 'good ol' Joe 'misstated' his own credentials and 'awards received'

'In examining details of any individual's decisions, a more reasonable and understanding line ought to be drawn between relevant and irrelevant information'.

Ironically, every aspect of Gorsuch's past will now be subject to scrutiny as he is vetted for the seat on the Supreme Court - in a political environment which may be even more divided that the one in which Bork was rejected by Democrats.

Bork was the last nominee to lose a Senate vote. That appears unlikely to happen to Gorsuch, with the majority Republicans in a position to force through his confirmation, possibly with the 'nuclear option' of removing the option of filibuster which would need 60 votes to be broken.

It was left by the sudden death of Scalia last year.

Gorsuch, a father of two, went on to Harvard Law School after his time at Columbia and was a Marshall scholar at Oxford University, where he earned a doctorate, before practicing law and being appointed to the federal bench in 2006 at the age of just 38.

Speaking briefly after Trump's announcement, with his wife at his side, Gorsuch expressed gratitude for the nomination and extolled those who held his seat before him, including his immediate predecessor.

'The towering judges that have served in this particular seat of the Supreme Court, including Antonin Scalia and Robert Jackson, are much in my mind at this moment,' he said.

'Justice Scalia was a lion of the law. Agree or disagree with him, all of his colleagues on the bench share his wisdom and his humor, and like them, I miss him.'

Gorsuch's opinions on religious liberty, where he sided with the challengers to the so-called Obamacare contraceptive mandate, and on the separation of powers, where he said too much deference was given by the courts to administrative agencies, are key to his appeal to Republicans.

And at 49, he could carry on Trump's legacy long after the president leaves office.