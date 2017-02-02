Mexico wall will be finished in just TWO YEARS

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:54 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 13:12 EST, 2 February 2017

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly thinks the building of President Donald Trump's border wall will be done quickly.

'I really hope to have it done within the next two years,' Kelly told Fox News Channel in his first interview as DHS chief.

The retired four-star Marine general, who was sworn in on Inauguration Day, said he believed construction of the wall, one of Trump's most prominent campaign promises, would likely start in a few months.

Scroll down for video

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly says he believes the border wall will be completed in two years

John Kelly (left) said he realized President Donald Trump (right) wasn't liked by everyone but 'I don't think the American public is really all that used to people making decisions'

The plan is to build the wall where it's needed first and then fill it in, Kelly believed.

'We have the authority to build it and we're looking at the money aspect,' he explained. 'I know that the White House is working with the Congress on discussions on when we might be able to press on with building it.'

'I think the funding will come relatively quickly and like I said, we will build it where it's needed first as identified by the men and women who work the border,' he added.

For the interview, Fox News traveled with Kelly to McAllen, Texas, part of the Rio Grand Valley, or 'RGV sector,' which is one of the most challenging to patrol.

In this area, Border Patrol agents pick up at least 600 people per day, who have crossed into the United States illegally, Fox News said.

Man power, Kelly noted, is also an important component to securing the border.

'Any discussion about the protection of our southwest border involves discussion of physical barriers but also of technological sensors, things like that, but it's a layered approach and it's got to be backed up by great men and women who are going to make sure that the wall is intact.'

John Kelly explained to Fox News that the areas that are most in need of a wall would get it first and then the rest would be filled in

Asked about hostility from Mexican about the American plan to build a wall, Kelly remarked, 'I'd really like to establish a relationship on this, on the other side. It would be a mutually beneficial relationship.'

Yesterday, a partial transcript was released to the Associated Press featuring Trump on the phone with the president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, in which the American president threatened to send troops over the border if the Mexican leader didn't take care of the 'bad hombres down there.'

Trump and Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting in Washington as well.

The DHS head talked about another recent controversy too – the rocky rollout of the travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kelly said as soon as he was sworn in, on January 20, he was aware the executive order was being developed.

'I saw the initial couple of cuts on them probably on Tuesday maybe Thursday, knew it was coming soon and then it came,' Kelly said, replying 'not at all' when asked if he was 'blindsided' by its release.

He did agree that the release of the executive order came as a 'shock' to the public.

'Yes, I think so,' Kelly said. 'But I will tell you the men and women of Homeland Security did a great job out on the front lines in this case mostly at the airports.'

'People were treated with dignity and respect,' Kelly said.

Turning to the president, Kelly said he recognized that 'Mr. Trump is not loved by everyone in America.'

'And I think this very rapid succession of decisions, I don't think the American public is really all that used to people making decisions,' Kelly continued.

'I really don't think they're used to people that say things on the campaign trail actually turning them into action,' he added.

Kelly also recalled getting a call from now White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about the Homeland Security gig.

'Once he convinced me it was really Reince Priebus, he said would you come up and talk to Mr. Trump, he'd like to talk to you about a position in the administration,' Kelly said.

Kelly marveled to his wife Karen that he believed he was going to get a job in the Trump administration.

'And she said, take it. Your whole life, our whole life, the Kelly family is a life of service,' the retired general said.