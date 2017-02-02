Trump eases sanctions on Russian intelligence agency

By Reuters and David Martosko, Us Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:37 EST, 2 February 2017

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased economic sanctions put in place last year by the Obama administration against the Russian FSB – the state intelligence agency

A memorandum from Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control described specific sanctions being rolled back despite accusations last year that Moscow had launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the move will would allow U.S. companies to make limited transactions with the intelligence service that are needed to gain approval to import information technology products into Russia.

The Trump White House insisted an hour later that the decision reflected 'a fairly common practice' following the implementation of international sanctions regimes.

'We're not easing sanctions,' White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters during an abbreviated daily briefing.

'From what I understand ... it's a fairly common practice for the Treasury Department after sanctions are put in place, to go back and to look at whether or not there needs to be specific carve-outs for different, you know, either industries, or products and services that need to be going back and forth,' he said.

The broader significance of the sanctions exemptions were not immediately clear.

The Treasury Department often does issue general licenses such as the one announced on Thursday to help U.S. companies overcome unintended business consequences of punitive sanctions.

U.S. intelligence agencies accused the FSB of involvement in hacking of Democratic organizations during the election, which Trump won.

The agencies and private cyber security experts concluded the FSB first broke into the Democratic National Committee's computer system in the summer of 2015 and began monitoring email and chat conversations.

They say FSB was one of two Russian spy agencies believed to have been involved in a wide-ranging operation by top-ranking individuals in Russia's government to discredit Democrat Hillary Clinton and help Trump win the election.

In December, Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and put sanctions on two Russian spy agencies. He also sanctioned four Russian intelligence officers and three companies that he said provided material support to Russian cyber operations.

Trump has said he wants better relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.