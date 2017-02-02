London car thief admits killing child actor and his aunt

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 09:30 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:14 EST, 2 February 2017

Joshua Dobby has admitted manslaughter over the deaths of Makayah McDermott, 10, and his aunt Rosie Cooper

A millionaire's son is facing a possible life sentence for killing a child actor and his aunt when he ploughed into them in a stolen car during a high speed police chase.

Convicted car thief Joshua Dobby, 23, admitted the manslaughter of Makayah McDermott, 10, and his aunt Rozanne Cooper, 34, who were walking along the pavement when they were killed in the crash on 31 August last year.

Makayah's sister Yahla, then 13, was seriously injured, while her twin Niyah, and Miss Cooper's daughter Eva Cochrane, who was eight at the time, narrowly escaped without injury when the family was hit by the stolen Ford Focus as they walked to the park.

Dobby was going at three times the speed limit in a 20mph zone. He then jumped out the wreckage of the car and ran off.

All four youngsters involved in the crash were talented actors and models who had starred in TV commercials and magazine shoots and appeared on book covers.

Makayah had appeared in an Asda advert and had just landed a leading role in a major new television series when he was killed.

He also appeared in a production of Wizard of Oz with his sisters, twins Yahla and Niyah.

Makayah McDermott was walking along the pavement with his aunt when he was hit and killed

Hairdresser Rosie Cooper, Makayah's aunt who was also killed in the crash, was described as 'one of the kindest, most beautiful, caring people you would ever meet'

Dobby, who is the estranged son of millionaire pet food wholesaler Mark Dobby, had previously admitted charges of causing death by dangerous driving - carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years - over the crash in Penge, southeast London.

But prosecutors refused to accept the pleas, forcing the repeat offender, who has a previous conviction for aggravated vehicle taking, to admit the more serious crimes.

Ahead of his trial, he changed his plea today, admitting two counts of manslaughter and also pleading guilty to dangerous driving relating to an incident on August 26 on the A228 near Snodland in Kent.

Prosecutors' unusual move to bring manslaughter charges means that, following consideration of Dobby as a potential danger to society, a judge has the option of imposing a discretionary life sentence.

The court heard today that dash cam footage of the crash would be shown at his sentencing hearing, as well as some CCTV footage, parts of which were too graphic to be played in court.

Dobby's millionaire father lives in a five-bedroom detached house in a gated estate in south east London worth an estimated £2.7million. He is the director of four companies, including a large pet food business.

Police at the scene last August. Dobby was being pursued by police when he lost control

Mr Dobby previously refused to talk about his killer son, but said he had not seen him in 16 years.

Asked about Dobby's court case, he said: 'I haven't got anything to say. I haven't seen him for 16 years so I haven't got anything to say about it.

Dobby had a 'very long previous criminal record' including aggravated vehicle-taking, a previous hearing was told.

He was once named as one of the five most wanted men in the south London borough of Lewisham, with police warning 'has a history of violence - do not approach him.'

He was brought before the courts just two months before the deaths of Makayah and his aunt and was on licence at the time.

Flowers were left at the scene of the horrific crash in Penge, south London last August

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, Malcolm McHaffie, CPS London Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: 'The actions of Joshua Dobby as he tried to evade police had shocking and tragic consequences.

'He drove a stolen car at three times the speed limit, down one way roads and through red lights.

'When he lost control, he jumped out of the car and ran away, leaving officers to try and save Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper, who lost their lives. Another child was seriously hurt.

'Our case was that he wilfully put the lives of others at risk through his actions that day.

'We were not prepared to accept a plea to lesser charges, but built a strong case which has left Joshua Dobby with no alternative other than to plead guilty to manslaughter.'

Friends and family of the two victims visit the scene of the crash last summer

Members of the victims' families sat in the well of the court to see today's hearing before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC.

At the time of his death, Sam Brown, of entertainment agency Brown and Mills, described Makayah as an 'extremely talented young actor' and a 'bright young star'.

Hairdresser Ms Cooper was hailed by a friend as 'one of the kindest, most beautiful, caring people you would ever meet'.

The case comes amid discussions about giving judges greater sentencing powers when dealing with the worst death by dangerous driving offenders.

During his last appearance at the Old Bailey, Robin Ghosh, for Dobby, had said: 'He wishes it to be noted that he fully acknowledges the utterly incomprehensible pain and suffering caused to the families involved.'