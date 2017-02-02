Home | News | Images show worshipers praying to the God of Wealth 
  • February 1 marks the day of the God of Wealth which symbols happiness and good fortune
  • Over 600,000 people in Wuhan City, China's Hubei province visited Guiyuan Temple to pray for fortune
  • Another way the day is celebrated is by cleaning the house and setting off fireworks to scare away poverty 

By Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Published: 11:52 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:19 EST, 2 February 2017

Incredible images show people in China gathering to worship the God of Wealth on the fifth day of the Chinese New Year.

Pictures taken on February 1 show people in central China's Hubei province queuing to pray for fortune on the birthday of the God of Wealth. 

Nearly 600 thousand people visited the Guiyuan Temple in Wuhan City to wish for good fortune. 

Waiting for good luck: People queue outside for hours in order to gain access to the temple to worship the God of Wealth Waiting for good luck: People queue outside for hours in order to gain access to the temple to worship the God of Wealth

Chinese worshipers gather and burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness on the fifth day of Chinese New Year Chinese worshipers gather and burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness on the fifth day of Chinese New Year

Waiting for luck: According to Chinese tradition, on this day people should go to the temple and pray for fortune Waiting for luck: According to Chinese tradition, on this day people should go to the temple and pray for fortune

A sight to behold: People queue to burn incense at the temple in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province A sight to behold: People queue to burn incense at the temple in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province

The fifth day of Lunar New Year: The day of the God of Wealth is a time to pray for good fortune and also tidy your house  The fifth day of Lunar New Year: The day of the God of Wealth is a time to pray for good fortune and also tidy your house 

Happiness: Worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness at Guiyuan Temple, central China Happiness: Worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness at Guiyuan Temple, central China

Traditions vary on this day, in the north of China people eat dumplings while in the south people eat bean curd Traditions vary on this day, in the north of China people eat dumplings while in the south people eat bean curd

Waiting a long time: Crowds of people gather to pray to the God of Wealth for good luck and fortune Waiting a long time: Crowds of people gather to pray to the God of Wealth for good luck and fortune

According to CNTV, the 'God of Wealth' day begins with people cleaning their houses and setting off fireworks. 

The fireworks aim to drive away poverty and welcome the God of Wealth. 

Traditions vary for different parts of the country. In the north, people eat dumplings while in the south, people eat bean curd to pray for wealth and happiness. 

If you're superstitious then don't visit family on this day as it is said to bring bad luck. 

Praying for good fortune: On the fifth day of Chinese New Year, it's thought that visiting your family brings you bad luck Praying for good fortune: On the fifth day of Chinese New Year, it's thought that visiting your family brings you bad luck

Celebration: Chinese worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness and worship the God of Wealth Celebration: Chinese worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness and worship the God of Wealth

A lot of people: On February 1, it's thought that some 600,000 people visited the temple to burn incense and pray A lot of people: On February 1, it's thought that some 600,000 people visited the temple to burn incense and pray

A woman prays for good fortune at the Guiyuan Temple in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei province  A woman prays for good fortune at the Guiyuan Temple in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei province 

A large crowd: Over 600,000 people visited Guiyuan Temple in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei province A large crowd: Over 600,000 people visited Guiyuan Temple in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei province

Chinese New Year: A woman burns incense to pray for good wealth and fortune in the year of the Rooster Chinese New Year: A woman burns incense to pray for good wealth and fortune in the year of the Rooster

Chinese worshipers continue to pour in even as it turns dark in order to welcome fortune during the year of the rooster Chinese worshipers continue to pour in even as it turns dark in order to welcome fortune during the year of the rooster

Good times ahead: Chinese worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness in the coming year Good times ahead: Chinese worshipers burn incense sticks to pray for wealth and happiness in the coming year

Chinese worshipers flock to the temple to pray to the God of Wealth on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year Chinese worshipers flock to the temple to pray to the God of Wealth on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year

The God of Wealth Day starts with fireworks and the cleaning of the house to scare away poverty and welcome wealth The God of Wealth Day starts with fireworks and the cleaning of the house to scare away poverty and welcome wealth

