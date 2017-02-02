Home | News | Man has mobile phone snatched by a masked thief on MOPED
Man has mobile phone snatched by a masked thief on MOPED



  • Two thieves on a moped snatched phone from the unsuspecting victim's hand 
  • Rode behind him and grabbed phone as he walked along pavement in London
  • Man simply stands gobsmacked as he watches the pair ride away with his phone 

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 10:55 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:22 EST, 2 February 2017

CCTV footage has captured the moment a businessman had his phone snatched from his hand by brazen thieves riding a moped. 

The unsuspecting victim was strolling near the Barbican Centre in central London when the pair rode behind him on the moped.

Footage shows the man simply stand and stare in horror as the thieves then speed off with his mobile. 

Footage released by police shows the unsuspecting victim walking along the pavement in London Footage released by police shows the unsuspecting victim walking along the pavement in London

He is left stunned when two thieves ride past him on a moped - and brazenly grab his phone out of his hands  He is left stunned when two thieves ride past him on a moped - and brazenly grab his phone out of his hands 

City Police released the footage of the incident, which took place in London in November, to remind people not to have their phone on display where possible.

Police warn checking the news in the street or even replying to a message could result in a phone being stolen in seconds.

The capital has seen a spate of crime carried out on scooters in recent months, including smash and grabs on shops and bag snatches on pavements.

There was a 600 per cent surge in crimes involving mopeds last year with an estimated £500,000 worth of goods stolen.

It is estimated up to 22 robberies a day have been carried out, The Evening Standard reported. 

Footage captured on December 29 showed moped-riding thieves trying to steal four mobile phones in the City of London within minutes of each other. 

City Police released the footage of the incident, which took place in London in November, to remind people not to have their phone on display where possible City Police released the footage of the incident, which took place in London in November, to remind people not to have their phone on display where possible

The man is left stunned as he stands and watches pair speed off with his mobile The man is left stunned as he stands and watches pair speed off with his mobile

Phone thieves riding motorbikes and mopeds operate across the capital, and take advantage of people not concentrating or waiting to cross a road.

In some cases, they have targeted multiple victims at a time down busy streets and often use significant force to knock the phone out of their hands or even assault people to take control. 

The City of London Police is trying to clamp down on the trend as part of Operation Attrition.


