Student sent Facebook message before killing herself

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Published: 11:22 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:24 EST, 2 February 2017

A young woman used Facebook to tell a friend that she was about to kill herself - but he was 6,000 miles away, an inquest heard today.

Student Daisy Ho, 20, sent her final goodbye note on social media to her friend in California.

She told him: 'It's five minutes to midnight, if I don't check with you in five hours assume I'm gone. Thank you for everything.'

In another message shortly afterwards she told him: 'I don't want to live, I don't want to be breathing, so much pain.'

Miss Ho's body was found hours later in her student flat.

Her final messages were found on her laptop by police who went to her bedroom in a student block in Maindee, Cardiff, in November.

The inquest heard that Miss Ho, who was in her second year as an education and sociology student at Cardiff University after moving from Hong Kong, suffered from depression for years.

Fellow student Gregory Lloyd told the Cardiff inquest: 'She said she felt rejected by society and was a failure in life.'

South Wales Central coroner Philip Spinney recorded a conclusion of suicide saying: 'This is a very sad case. Messages on the internet indicated her intention to take her own life.

'She was assessed in hospital and was offered student support services but declined them.' 

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or go to www.samaritans.org 


