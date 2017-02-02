Daredevil with Locked-In syndrome still bungee jumps

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 11:44 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:26 EST, 2 February 2017

Intrepid adventurer Mia Austin has been diving with sharks, visited the Calais Jungle and sped along the world's longest zip wire - despite being paralysed.

The courageous 28-year-old was left with Locked-In syndrome after having a massive stroke when she was just 21, meaning she can only communicate with eye movements.

But Mia has never let it stop her achieving her dreams - from bungee jumping, zip-wiring and indoor sky-diving, she has done it all.

Mia Austin (pictured with her father Rick) was left with Locked-In syndrome after having a massive stroke when she was just 21

The 28-year-old went skydiving at the iFLY Manchester indoor sky-diving centre

Mia (pictured before her stroke), was fit and healthy in November 2009 when she woke during the night and collapsed without warning with a devastating stroke

Mia from Heswall, on the Wirral, Merseyside, pursues her dreams - both thrill-seeking and charitable - regardless of her disabilities.

Mia was fit and healthy in November 2009 when she woke during the night and collapsed without warning with a devastating stroke.

She was left paralysed from the neck down, unable to speak or move her limbs - a condition known as Locked-In Syndrome, for which there is no known treatment or cure.

At first doctors did not know whether Mia would survive the weekend but, against the odds, she pulled through.

She spent more than a year at Clatterbridge Hospital before returning home at Christmas 2010 to live with her retired teacher parents Carole and Rick, brother Sam and sister Sophie, now a part-time carer for Mia.

Despite her condition, Mia went to the Calais Jungle in September 2016 with two carers to deliver clothes, sleeping bags and cash.

In November 2015 she flew to Gambia for a week, with clothes and stationery for orphans.

Her mother Carole said: 'She's always looking for her next challenge. She really tests herself and pushes herself.

'I think we are so lucky to have such a high-spirited, positive daughter. She's completely inspirational. I'm so grateful that she's remarkable.'

The fearless young woman has been scuba diving and diving with sharks at the Sealife Centre in Manchester

Her mother Carole said: 'I think we are so lucky to have such a high-spirited, positive daughter. She's completely inspirational. I'm so grateful that she's remarkable'

Mia gave up her time to travel to Gambia, where she carried out aid work in an orphanage

Using her eye-tracking computer, Mia said: 'I love to take part in new challenges to prove I can succeed despite my condition'

Using her eye-tracking computer, Mia said: 'I love to take part in new challenges to prove I can succeed despite my condition.

'I also want to support various charities because I have received help myself in the past.'

One of her most daring exploits was a 300ft plunge at England's highest fixed bungee jump, at Tatton Park, Cheshire.

She also went sky-diving centre and loved it so much she returned for a second time.

And she reached 100mph on the terrifying Zip World Velocity at Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda, north Wales, the world's longest zip line.

Mia (right) riding a camel in Morocco - she had been working in the travel industry and had a trip to Florida planned when she fell ill

The 28-year-old is pictured here undergoing oxygen therapy in Lancaster

Mia in Gambia: After buying two goats the kind-hearted young woman dropped them off to a local family

MIA'S ADVENTURES Fearless Mia has also been diving with sharks at the Sealife Centre, Manchester, taken a helicopter ride over Liverpool, been indoor tobogganing at Chill Factore in Manchester, ridden a camel in Morocco, been horse-riding in Cheshire, and ridden an off-road mud buggy in Frodsham, Cheshire. And last month volunteers from North East Wales Search and Rescue took Mia and her family to the summit of her favourite mountain - Moel Famau, in the Clwydian Range, Flintshire, Wales - in their rescue vehicles. She had 10 inches of her haircut off for the Princess Trust charity which makes wigs for children with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, and she's slept on cardboard in the cold, several times, for the Whitechapel Centre, a homeless charity in Liverpool. She's also slept rough on the streets of Liverpool to highlight the plight of the homeless. Next on her wish list is a trip to orphanages in Ethiopia, plus holidays in Jamaica and Thailand. And she plans to go paragliding for her next adventure.

Mia uses a letter chart which she blinks at to spell out words, and a computer called Toby to communicate with friends, family and carers, and to send emails and surf the web.

Mia was working in the travel industry and had a trip to Florida planned when she fell ill.

'She was a determined, fun-loving girl, she never smoked or drank, she went to the gym...and she had a stroke,' said her mother.

'She went sky diving as a birthday treat. We were a nervous wreck but she was absolutely full of it.

'The staff there just made it happen for her. People are keen to help when they realise how determined Mia is.

'She doesn't want to be handled with kid gloves. She did a tandem bungee jump and the instructor was terrified but Mia was fearless. We were howling with laughter.

'Mia has brilliant facial expressions, so you instinctively know if she's frightened, curious, having fun.

'She can now shake her head, and there's been some improvement in her movement.

'She goes to a gym and has a personal trainer.'

Off-roading: At first doctors did not know whether Mia would survive the weekend but, against the odds, she pulled through

Mia - pictured here dropping off clothes and toiletries at the Whitechapel Centre for the homeless in Liverpool - spent more than a year in hospital

Mia with best friend Saffron Hulson (left) and sister Sophie Austin (right)

Mia toboganning at Chill Factore in Manchester - the UK's longest indoor ski slope

Mia at the summit of her favourite mountain - Moel Famau, in the Clwydian Range, Flintshire, Wales with her friend Rich Williams

Mia can now move and support her own head and has a little movement in her arms.

She is also able to make steps unaided in a swimming pool and eat solid food.

With support she can sit in a chair and when positioned upright she can briefly support herself in a standing position.

Mia needs looking after full-time but has her own adapted car which accommodates her wheelchair and gives her independence.

Her father Rick said: 'Thankfully Mia has a great team of carers who put themselves out to ensure Mia can take part in all her activities and charity work.'

He singled out Mia's personal trainer Mark Watterson as a driving force behind her motivation to make progress.

She's now exploring new forms of rehabilitation - oxygen therapy and regular visits to a salt cave in Liverpool - in addition to her weekly physio, gym and water based therapy.

Mia has also volunteered for stem cell research and hopes to visit an alternative therapy centre for a fortnight in Budapest, Hungary.

She is also planning two weeks of intensive rehab at the Village Hotel and Leisure Club, in Bromborough, on the Wirral.

A justgiving page has been set up for people to donate money to cover the costs of Mia's future adventures.