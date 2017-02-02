KATIE HOPKINS on the Brexit vote

By Katie Hopkins for MailOnline

Published: 08:43 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:20 EST, 2 February 2017

Last night, MPs finally got to vote on triggering Article 50 and leaving the E.U. in the House of Commons.

You might argue they’ve had two goes at it now, given most MPs will have voted in the referendum on June 23. And had their picture taken kissing a baby whilst doing so.

But I’d argue they’ve had THREE votes. They voted 544 to 53 in favour of a referendum to let the people to decide in the first place.

How many more votes do Gina Miller (left), George Osborne (right) and Nicola Sturgeon want?

That was until the people voted the wrong damn way (idiots, xenophobes, racists, Katie Hopkins types etc.) at which point the binding referendum became ‘advisory’ and for ‘guidance purposes only’.

When we waved our white pamphlets we were sent, reassuring us in black and white - ‘the government will implement what you decide’ - they waved pictures of Gina Miller looking smug.

It has been fun to watch that smile wiped from her face as she acquired the title of most hated woman in Britain. I wouldn’t suggest moving to Stoke, Hastings, Plymouth, Basildon, Boston or Skeggy any time soon love. Or near me.

Even after MPs had been spoiled with three votes on Brexit to a workingman’s one, most of those stuck in the Commons still looked like they were sucking on British-grown grapefruits at a funeral.

Amongst a sea of ashen faces, Ken Clarke was positively fuchsia from the neck up. I was hoping The Speaker knew the stroke acronym – F.A.S.T (face, arms, speech, time) just in case the worst should happen to him.

But given it's taken eight months from us voting to leave to nearly triggering Article 50, I doubt any politician is capable of acting fast even if Ken’s life depended on it.

Others took the vote as an opportunity to shine in a manner slightly less fuchsia. Chloe Smith – the Conservative MP for Norwich North brought her baby son with her – stalwart to the last.

Not to be outdone by Labour MPs ignoring the three-line-whip and voting against the will of the people, Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) tried to block Brexit with a wrecking bill

She is on maternity leave, but so determined to leave the EU she will let no man stand in her way. Even if he is four months old. Well done that woman.

Odorous Osborne massaged his own member with a speech about how much he had sacrificed for his country and for this vote. Every time I looked I saw horns and a tail – but my husband tells me these were not apparent in HD.

'I sacrificed my position in government for this vote,' he said nobly, trident in hand.

Which is a little bit like being a fattened cow pretending you CHOSE to trot to the slaughter house.

As I recall George my flower, Theresa May was the one with the knife in her hand, and you were left butchered on the floor.

Not to be outdone by Labour MPs ignoring the three-line-whip and voting against the will of the people, The Ginger Dwarf from the North tried to block Brexit with a wrecking bill.

Try and get the image of a naked Sturgeon straddling a wrecking ball in the manner of a short Scottish Miley Cyrus out of your head – and focus, for goodness sake.

She was defeated by 336 votes to 100.

She tried to derail Brexit by saying no one was listening to Scotland. But no one wanted to listen to her saying no one was listening. It is now clear she has about as much power as my Grandad’s knackered old Renault Twizy.

I would suggest she hang her head in shame but I fear her forehead would be on her tiny feet. And that would be ginger-shaming. Or something.

Even those that never fail to disappoint managed to be disappointing. Self-appointed spokesperson for everything, Dianne Abbot, failed to turn up and vote.

If there is one thing worse than to vote against the will of the people, it is the abject failure to have the moral courage to vote at all.

She said she had been taken ill. Which coincidentally, is exactly how we feel every time I am forced to look at her on my TV.

I look forward to her lecturing us about how democracy works from a BBC sofa sometime very soon.

Despite this nonsense in the House of Fools, rather brilliantly, MPs voted in support of the bill to trigger Article 50, despite their personal misgivings. It passed by 444 to 114 and there is no turning back.

17.4million people voted for Brexit. The 52% made change happen. And 444 MPs voted in support of true democracy in Parliament

The 114 do not deserve to be talked about. My own MP voted against democracy. Ben Bradshaw has three favourite people; Me, Myself and I. His constituents don’t even come fourth. His ‘principled stand’ had a lot more to do with camera time for his flowing locks I am sure. (Hair he is so proud of he doesn't wear a bike helmet when he cycles).

If you want a final laugh, snake-in the-grass, Gina Miller now says she wants to work with the Government to help negotiate the Brexit deal.

Gina darling, I wouldn’t ask for your help if I had just wet myself after a nasty sneezing episode (stranger things have happened). We don’t need your help with anything. We never did. You are walking irrelevance. Run along and play with someone equally impotent – Nicola Sturgeon perhaps?

Despite your powerful connections and your cash, we won – with the power of a little pencil on a piece of string and a tick in a box.

17.4million people voted for Brexit. The 52% made change happen. And 444 MPs voted in support of true democracy in Parliament.

We should applaud them all.