Bupa carer hit elderly dementia patient's head on a chair

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 09:21 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:21 EST, 2 February 2017

A Bupa carer was caught on secret camera slamming a 77-year-old dementia patient's head against a chair.

Betty Boylan's relatives hid the device inside a television after they found unexplained bruising on the retired nurse when they visited her at the £1,000-a-month Perry Locks Care Home in Birmingham.

Within days they recorded disturbing footage of carer Bina Begum, 49, lifting the great-grandmother by her head and throwing her back into her chair.

Carer Bina Begum has been convicted of ill treating 77-year-old dementia patient Betty Boylan

The force of Begum's attack was so hard Mrs Boylan's chair was seen to rock backwards before her head slumped to the side.

Mrs Boylan's relatives went to the police after recording the footage in September last year.

Begum, of Birmingham, was arrested and admitting ill treating and neglecting Betty at the city's magistrates court on this week.

She was spared jail by magistrates who handed her a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and fined her £270.

Speaking after Begum was sentenced, Betty's relatives hit out at the sentence and said she should have been jailed.

Son-in-law Nigel Jarvis, 56, said: 'We brought up the bruises and managers dismissed us and gave no explanation.

'So I bought the camera and hid it in a gutted TV. Within four days we had the footage of Begum slamming her head into the chair.

'I felt sick as a dog when I saw that. We went straight down there and called the police.'

Mrs Boylan, pictured with daughter Berni Jarvis, grandaughter Lisa Thompson and great grandson Tyler Maybury

He added: 'The sentence was a disgrace. She should have gone to prison. That would have send a message to other carers who treat people like this.

'I am disgusted by what she did. But I also feel sorry for her because she has to live with it for the rest of her life.'

On another ocassion, another carer was caught on film spraying deodorant in Betty's face and joking it is 'better than poo' when a colleague said it went in her mouth.

West Midlands Police said a 43-year-old woman had been voluntarily interviewed 'in connection with an assault on a 77-year-old woman in a care home'.

A spokesperson for the force said inquiries were ongoing relating to the deodorant incident.

Mrs Boylan, a grandmother-of-ten who used to work as an auxiliary nurse first moved into the Bupa home in September 2015 for respite care but had to stay there when her husband Timmy, 74, fell ill and died in March last year.

The family said they were shocked by her treatment and hit out at the suspended sentence

The family were paying around £1,000-a-month to the council and Bupa to keep her in the home at the time of the incidents.

Bupa Care Services said the apparent actions 'of these individuals are unacceptable'.

Director of Quality Vivienne Birch confirmed the carers were 'immediately removed' from the home and they had since been formally dismissed.

She added: 'We were shocked and saddened by the footage.

'We're deeply sorry this happened and the distress it has caused Mrs Boylan's family.

'We're proud of the care our staff provide and do not tolerate behaviour like this at any of our homes.'