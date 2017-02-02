Hip and run: Hippo killed after ambulance crashes into it

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 06:33 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 08:59 EST, 2 February 2017

A hippo was killed after an ambulance ploughed into it in South Africa, leaving the driver fighting for his life in hospital.

The paramedic was rushed for treatment following the crash with the wild animal on Moloto Road in Pretoria, Gauteng Province, in north-eastern South Africa.

The crash left him and two others injured and sadly the hippo died as a result of being hit.

The crash caused enormous damage to the front of the ambulance, which can be seen splattered with blood

The hippo was on the road in Pretoria in Gauteng Province, when it was hit by the paramedic

The hippo lies dead after the crash in north-eastern South Africa which seriously injured the driver

Two others were injured in the horror crash which killed the hippo (pictured)

Henke Marais, of the nearby Tshwane nature conservation, said hippos had been spotted near roads

A shot showing inside the driver's compartment of the ambulance gives an indication of the force of the collision

Paramedic spokesperson Elsabe Van Niekerk said the driver and two others aboard the ambulance, believed to be crew members, were seriously injured.

Other emergency services raced to the scene and the three were stabilised before being taken to hospital where they are not believed to be in a life threatening condition.

Henke Marais, of the nearby Tshwane nature conservation, said: 'Hippos have been spotted around Roodeplaat dam a few times, but you don't see them often.

'We can only urge people to be vigilant.'

The huge hippo is hoisted up onto a trailer and carried away in the aftermath of the crash

A picture from the driver's shows the door frame has buckled and the footwell destroyed

A window is smashed on the ambulance, which was carrying three people, and all were injured

He added that wild animals tend to follow where food and water can be found but they sometimes get this wrong and end up lost in more populated areas.

He said: 'Large animals [such as kudus] follow the river streams, and sometimes they end up at the Roodeplaat dam.'

The victims' names were not mentioned in reports.