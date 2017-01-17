The White Paper that sets out the PM's Brexit blueprint

By Matt Dathan, Political Correspondent For Mailonline and James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Published: 07:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:02 EST, 2 February 2017

David Davis insisted Britain's 'best days are still ahead of us' as he unveiled the government's blueprint for leaving the EU.

The Brexit Secretary said the document set a course for a 'more open, outward looking' country. And he stressed that the UK was clear it wanted the Brussels club to thrive after we leave.

The White Paper document, which was published after Theresa May bowed to demands from MPs to give more details about her plan for negotiations with Brussels, sets the stage for the next round of battles over Britain's EU divorce.

Mr Davis urged the bloc's leaders to behave like 'good neighbours'.

'The UK wants the EU to succeed. Indeed it is in our interests for it to prosper politically and economically and a strong new partnership with the UK will help to that end,' he said.

'We hope that in the upcoming talks, the EU will be guided by the principles set out in the EU Treaties concerning a high degree of international cooperation and good neighbourliness.'

The Government's Brexit plan puts control of immigration at its heart.

It will also make clear that Britain will leave the single market, leave at least some of the customs union and end the jurisdiction of European judges over British law.

Responding for Labour, Shadow Brexit Secretarty Sir Keir Starmer bemoaned Mr Davis's statement for saying 'nothing' and said the Opposition received the white paper just minutes before the Commons announcement.

Sir Keir said: 'Flicking through the white paper I see... all that's said about the final vote is that the final deal that is agreed will be put to a vote in both Houses of Parliament.

'We have amendments down next week (to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill) seeking a meaningful vote - a vote in this House before a vote is taken in the European Parliament.'

Mr Davis, in his reply, said: 'I've been here long enough to have voted thousands of times in this House. I've never yet voted on something I've considered not meaningful.

'Every vote in this House is meaningful and there will be a meaningful vote at the end.'

Other top priorities in the Government's White Paper include ending the jurisdiction of European judges over British law.

But the lack of further details in today's document will anger opposition MPs.

The absence of a 100 per cent guarantee on protecting the rights of EU nationals currently in the UK has already sparked trouble with Tory MPs.

Mrs May has only promised to reach a deal with her EU counterparts about their status 'as soon as we can' and in a private meeting with Tory MPs yesterday Mr Davis sought to reassure them by saying 'only a couple' of countries were blocking a deal on EU citizens.

The Prime Minister is reluctant to give guarantees before the status of 900,00 Britons currently living on the continent are assured.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who campaigned for Remain, has been charged with trying to kill the rebellion by phoning around Tory MPs who signalled they could rebel.

Here is the 12-point plan set out in the Government's White Paper:

1. 'Certainty and clarity' and a vote for Parliament on final deal

Mrs May warned there will be 'give and take' in the upcoming negotiations, compromises will be inevitable and 'not everybody will be able to know everything at every stage'.

But she promised she will give MPs and peers a vote on the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU - expected to be in early 2019.

2. 'Control of our own laws'

The UK will take control of our own affairs once again by ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, the Prime Minister announced.

She said laws will only be made in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, adding: 'Those laws will be interpreted by judges not in Luxembourg but in courts across this country.'

3. Strengthen the United Kingdom

Mrs May's third pledge is to strengthen the 'precious union' between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She said it is 'more important than ever that we face the future together' because we are 'united by what makes us strong: the bonds that unite us as a people, and our shared interest in the UK being an open, successful trading nation in the future.'

She assured this would not mean any devolved powers being removed from the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland institutions.

4. No hard border in Ireland

The PM promised to reach a 'practical solution' to maintain the Common Travel Area with the Republic of Ireland.

She pointed out that the freedom to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic had been in place since before both nations joined the EU.

'Nobody wants to return to the borders of the past, so we will make it a priority to deliver a practical solution as soon as we can,' she said.

5. Regain control of immigration

Britain will 'control immigration to Britain from Europe' by scrapping freedom of movement rules, Mrs May said in one of the most important pledges of her speech.

She insisted the UK will 'continue to attract the brightest and the best' to work and study here but said the process will be 'managed properly so that our immigration system serves the national interest'.

It means the years of open borders between Britain and the 27 other EU member states will be slammed shut when we cut ties with Brussels.

The absence of a 100 per cent guarantee on protecting the rights of EU nationals currently in the UK has already sparked trouble with Tory MPs

6. Rights of EU nationals in Britain and British expats in Europe

Mrs May promised to reach a deal with her European rivals 'as soon as we can' to guarantee the rights of EU nationals already living in the UK to stay here after Brexit.

She said this would involve a reciprocal deal for British expats living on the continent to remain there.

7. Protect workers' rights

In a bid to reassure and win the backing of trade unions and the Labour party the PM said her EU deal will not only translate EU law on workers' rights into UK law but said she will 'build on them'.

8. Free trade deal with European markets

Appealing to her European rivals not to punish Britain, Mrs May said her approach to free trade will prioritise Europe.

She wants a 'bold and ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union' that allows the 'freest possible trade in goods and services' between Britain and the other 27 EU member states.

9. New trade deals with the rest of the world

When Britain frees itself from EU rules banning us from striking individual deals with other nations it will 'increase significantly its trade with the fastest growing export markets in the world'.

Branding her trade policy 'global Britain,' she said: 'Since joining the EU, trade as a percentage of GDP has broadly stagnated in the UK.

'That is why it is time for Britain to get out into the world and rediscover its role as a great, global, trading nation.'

She promised that the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will lead the charge to strike new trade deals with the likes of China, Brazil, the US and the Commonwealth.

10. To make Britain the best place for science and innovation

Mrs May said her vision of 'global Britain' must also be a country that looks to the future'.

'That means being one of the best places in the world for science and innovation,' she said as she promised not to cut back but to deepen our collaboration with our European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives.

11. Cooperation to fight terrorism

She also pledged that leaving the EU will not mean any weakening of our partnership with Europe on fighting crime and terrorism.

Terrorism is a threat that cannot be dealt with bilaterally and Europe must 'face the challenge of cross-border crime, a deadly terrorist threat, and the dangers presented by hostile states' together, Mrs May said.

This would mean our authorities continuing to share intelligence material with our EU allies, as well as a keeping the united resistance to Russian aggression whether through sanctions of through the Nato military alliance.

12. A 'smooth, orderly Brexit'

Finally, the Prime Minister promised that she will pursue all of her objectives in a 'smooth and orderly' approach in the negotiations.

She promised to protect business from a 'cliff-edge' scenario where they are left stranded in a regulatory no man's land.

Instead, she promised a 'phased process of implementation,' where institutions in Britain, Brussels and EU member states prepare for the new arrangements and give businesses enough time to plan and prepare for the new partnerships.

'This might be about our immigration controls, customs systems or the way in which we cooperate on criminal justice matters.

'Or it might be about the future legal and regulatory framework for financial services. For each issue, the time we need to phase-in the new arrangements may differ. Some might be introduced very quickly, some might take longer. And the interim arrangements we rely upon are likely to be a matter of negotiation.

'But the purpose is clear: we will seek to avoid a disruptive cliff-edge, and we will do everything we can to phase in the new arrangements we require as Britain and the EU move towards our new partnership.'