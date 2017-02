Is this why Trump called refugee agreement a 'dumb deal'?

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Tough immigration laws in Australia, which force migrants who arrive by boat into offshore detention centers, have been labelled 'cruel, inhuman and degrading' by the UN.

The controversial laws are again under the spotlight again after US President Donald Trump lashed out over what he called a 'dumb' deal over refugees.

Trump reportedly clashed with Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull over a deal made with the Obama administration, which will see 1,250 genuine refugees currently in centers in Nauru and Manus Island accepted into the US.

Last week Mr Trump placed a temporary ban on refugees being admitted to the US and other strict border measures targeting seven countries

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was reportedly hung up on by the US President at the weekend

The US president is claimed to have hung up on Turnbull 25 minutes into the conversation after furiously telling him: 'I don't want these people.'

He wrote on Twitter yesterday: 'Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!'

Trump's own record on accepting refugees has sparked protests all over the world after he barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - from entering the US for 90 days.

President Trump reportedly ranted about the deal the Obama administration struck with Canberra to take 1,250 refugees being held on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island (pictured) and Nauru

He also imposed a 120 day refugee ban, and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Under the US-Australia agreement, which was reached in November, Australia would accept hundreds of refugees from South America who are currently in centers in Costa Rica.

The same month as the deal was made, UN investigator Francois Crepeau visited the detention center on the island of Nauru, where he described conditions as 'cruel, inhuman and degrading'.

Mr Crepeau said Australia's policies 'have increasingly eroded the human rights of migrants in contravention of its international human rights and humanitarian obligations'.

And he continued: 'Australia would vehemently protest if its citizens were treated like this by other counties and especially if Australian children were treated like this.'

Amnesty International said in October that the immigration center was an 'open-air prison'.

Offshore detention in Australia has been in place since 2001, and in 2013 Australia's mainland was excluded from its migration zone for people who arrive by boat.

Now migrants who arrive on Australian shores by sea are immediately sent to the island of Nauru or Papau New Guinea.

They stay in detention facilities while their applications to be accepted into Australia are processed.

Although 90 per cent are ruled to have valid claims, they are not allowed to settle in the Australian mainland, instead being allowed to stay in Nauru or Papau New Guinea.

The policy has come under heavy fire, with conditions in the camp branded 'inhuman' by a UN inspector in November.

Supporters claim it deters migrants from arriving in dangerous vessels, and ensures refugees enter the country through proper channels.

In 2015 Australia agreed to accept 12,000 refugees from Syria.

The previous year violence had erupted at a protest at the detention center on Manus Island, and a 23-year-old Iranian man was killed.

Turnbull has previously stated that Australians cannot be 'misty-eyed' about immigration, saying: 'We must have secure borders and we do and we will, and they will remain so, as long as I am the prime minister of this country.'