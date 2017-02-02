Home | News | Southern Rail strike deal to be announced
Trump warns Iran 'put on notice' over weapons test
Delaware prison employee found dead after hostage ordeal

Southern Rail strike deal to be announced



  • 14 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 38
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Richard Spillett for MailOnline

Published: 09:09 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:09 EST, 2 February 2017

A deal to end the Aslef dispute over driver-only trains on Southern Railway is set to be announced later today. 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Southern Rail strike deal to be announced
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

PM will force councils to build thousands of homes

PM will force councils to build thousands of homes

Clintons get warm reception during New York City outing

Clintons get warm reception during New York City outing

One Nation candidate John Cox says 9/11 was faked

One Nation candidate John Cox says 9/11 was faked

Latest Nigeria News