Novak Djokovic splashes out $11m for two New York condos
  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic has spent $11 million buying two luxury condos in New York's Soho district 
  • The development, which features lava stone worktops, has been designed by famed architect Renzo Piano 
  • Work is still on going at the complex which should be fully completed by 2018 according to developers 
  •  Djokovic has also bought a luxury apartment in a plush Miami development which he plans to visit regularly

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is splashing out $11million on two condos in New York - and the swish pads look like they were worth every penny.

The Serbian player has agreed to buy two units in the development at 565 Broome in New York City's Soho neighbourhood designed by famed architect Renzo Piano.

He already owns a pad at Piano's Miami Beach building, Eighty Seven Park.

The New York building is hailed as a masterpiece of architecture and construction, and features two towers. It looks complete but estate agents say the last finishing touches won't be made until 2018.

World number two Djokovic's lavish apartments are not adjacent, so there will be no knocking through walls to join them together, and it is not clear what his plans are.

Features will include white oak floors, Balsatina lava stone kitchen worktops, custom-made furniture and heated floors. Some of the flats in the development have private pools and terraces.

Shared amenities include a lounge with a library, an outdoor terrace, a large pool, a gym with a spa, a media room and an automatic parking with a private drive.

The development's director of sales Stacy Spielman would not divulge which units Djokovic had bought but did reveal that they were both two-bedroom ones on the upper floors, where prices are at least $5.4 million.

Djokovic said: 'I love the design of these two buildings and their location is fantastic. Both New York and Miami are on my travel list every year and it will be exciting to have a place to come back to.'

