Girl describes first sexual encounter with friend's dad

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:54 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:10 EST, 2 February 2017

A 15-year-old Georgia girl who sparked an Amber Alert in December when she allegedly ran away with her friend's 37-year-old father says the other teen knew about their relationship, having caught the pair in the act the first time they had sex.

Calah Waskow and her mother, Nora, recently sat down with Dr Phil McGraw for an exclusive interview shedding light on her alleged affair with Jason Johnson, her disappearance and eventual rescue following a multi-state search.

The full interview airs this afternoon on the Dr Phil Show.

Teen tells all: Calah Waskow, 15, left, went on the Dr Phil Show to talk about her secret relationship with her friend's father, Jason Johnson, 37, right, which made national news in December

Caught in the act: Calah tells Dr Phil how her friend, Johnson's daughter, walked in on the pair lying naked on the couch, promoting the man to laugh

The 15-year-old, pictured next to her mother, Nora, sparked a multi-state search when she disappeared from her family's Georgia home on December 4

Waskow went missing from her home in Evans, Georgia, on December 4, setting of an Amber Alert.

She was found a week later in a candy store in Sevierville, Tennessee, 200 miles away from home, along with her alleged kidnapper, 37-year-old Jason Arils Johnson, who was already wanted on unrelated child molestation charges.

When asked about her first intimate encounter with the man more than 20 years her senior, who was also the father of a friend, Calah Waskow said: ‘I was sitting on the couch and he started sitting with me and we laid down together,’ adding that both she and Johnson were naked.

At some point during that first sexual experience with Johnson, Calah said her teenage friend walked in on the pair sprawled in the nude on the couch.

‘He just stopped and looked at her and laughed,’ Waskow said when asked about Johnson’s reaction.

Having caught her father engaging in sexual activities with her friend, Calah said the girl just went back upstairs.

The 15-year-old said that after that initial tryst, she and Johnson would secretly meet up for sex ‘if not every day, every other day’.

Dropout: Calah tells Dr Phil she stopped going to school after her relationship with her friend's 37-year-old father turned sexual

Heartbroken: Nora Waskow says she 'fell apart' when Calah admitted to a judge that she had been skipping school to go to Johnson's house for sex

Waskow had started skipping school, and before long stopped attending classes altogether, instead going to Johnson’s home to spend time with him.

The girl recounted for Dr Phil how Johnson would pick her up from a spot behind the school, and the pair would then decamp back to his place.

All the while, Calah's parents, Nora and Rick Waskow, were allegedly in the dark about their teenage daughter’s double life.

'Finally, she had missed so many days that they sent out a subpoena for her to go to court,’ Mrs Waskow told Dr Phil.

When Calah and her family went before a judge, he pressed her to divulge the identity of a person named ‘Jason’ that the 15-year-old had been seeing.

‘He said, “You're either gonna tell or you're gonna go to jail,” and then Calah told him who it was,’ Nora Waskow said.

‘I just fell apart,’ she tearfully recounted. ‘I could not believe this grown man was messing with my daughter.’

Calah's parents put out a call to police when they realized their daughter wasn't in her bedroom on the morning of December 5, 2016.

Waskow (left), was initially believed to have been abducted on December 4 by Jason Johnson. The man was already wanted for child molestation

She had been taken from their home, cops said at the time.

The teen was feared to be in 'extreme danger' by police, because Johnson, whom she had been seen with previously around town, was already wanted on child molestation charges.

But a Tennessee Sheriff's Department said an eagle-eyed man spotted the pair on December 10 and called police dispatch, then followed them from gas station to gas station.

Calah was found in Tennessee a week after her disappearance and brought home to her parents

Eventually, the pair went into the Russel Stover Candies in Sevierville, around 250 miles away from Calah's home, where police were able to bring them in.

Nora was put on the phone to her daughter at around 3.30pm that day, after being called by an officer from the sheriff's department.

'She said, "Momma, I just want to come home," Nora said. 'She said she saw us on the news and she said she was okay. She said she was all right.'

Calah was taken to hospital but was reportedly unharmed, and was kept at a juvenile detention facility overnight, until a judge could sign her into her parents' care.

And Waskow's older brother, Jayson Wheatley, said three or four women have contacted the family on Facebook stating Johnson had abused their children.

'Different relationships that he's had. He had molested their daughter. One lady in particular she went to the sheriff's office and made a report but unfortunately there wasn't enough evidence for them to have a case,' he told ABC7.

Police found Calah and Johnson in a candy store 200 miles away from the girl's home

'It's been three or four different ladies come forward on Facebook messaging and everything else stating he had done it to their children as well.'

Johnson was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.