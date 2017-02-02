Home | News | Falkirk woman finds nude photos on her new iPhone 5S
  • Lynn Conlin, 37, was excited after buying her new device just after Christmas
  • But the mum from Carronshore was horrified to find obscene images on it 
  • She bought the phone at a branch of network Three on Falkirk High Street 

By Giulia Crouch For Mailonline

Published: 08:07 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 08:51 EST, 2 February 2017

A mother got the shock of her life when she bought a new phone and found pictures of a naked man's genitals in the camera roll.

Lynn Conlin, 46, was excited after purchasing her new device just after Christmas.

The mother-of-two admits to not being 'technologically minded' and asked her husband and teenage daughter to get the phone working for her.

But once they signed in to her Apple account and the iCloud, 12 images appeared on the iPhone 5S.

Six of them were blank but the remaining half dozen were the same obscene picture of a man's nether regions which left Lynn thoroughly disgusted.

Lynn, who also has a nine-year-old son, said: 'I couldn't understand what had happened, neither of us could.

'It is a brand new phone, not a refurbished one or anything, so they couldn't have been left there from a previous owner.

'I took the phone straight back to the shop to complain and the manager took a copy of the images, but couldn't give me any explanation as to why the pictures were on the phone.

'They said they would get back in touch with me to let me know what happened but I haven't heard anything three weeks on.

'I am quite angry about this. I could have bought this phone for one of my kids who could have seen this. It's disgusting.'

Apple was contacted for a response to the complaint, but the company say they do not comment on individual customer cases.

Lynn, from Carronshore, Falkirk, purchased the phone at a branch of network Three on Falkirk High Street.

A Three spokesperson said: 'In order to assess how this has happened we need to test the device thoroughly.

'We have offered the customer a replacement handset and discount on their line rental as an intermediate gesture while we investigate this serious matter further.'

 


Falkirk woman finds nude photos on her new iPhone 5S
