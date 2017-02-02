Texas high school students give Nazi salute

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:10 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 09:10 EST, 2 February 2017

A group of Texas high school students gave Nazi salutes and shouted 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' as they had a class photograph taken.

The seniors at Cypress Ranch High School in Houston were posing for the photograph on Tuesday when 'dozens' of white students launched into the offensive pose.

Other students who weren't involved took photographs of the outburst and shared them online and with local media.

A group of seniors at Cypress Ranch High School in Houston, Texas, were seen giving the Nazi salute as they had a class photo taken

'There was around 70 or so people. It was pretty terrifying,' they told Click 2 Houston.

In the photograph there are ten hands clearly appearing to give the salute.

Another image showed a cluster of students in one section of the crowd raising their hands and one other lone supporter in a different area of the bleachers.

They were posing for the 'silly picture', traditionally taken after a more serious portrait of the class, when the incident occurred.

One youngster whose siblings attend the school shared how they'd claimed the boys launched in to the Nazi salute in response to a group of female students giving the 'black power fist'.

He revealed other students' claims that teacher's did 'nothing' to stop them. Another student said she had found swastikas carved into her desk.

Cypress Ranch High School did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday but a memo was sent to parents on Tuesday, the day of the incident.

Another photograph showed a cluster of students in one section of the crowd raising their hands and one other lone supporter in a different area of the bleachers

One youngster claimed to have been sent the photographs by relatives at the schools in Houston

The Twitter user shared comments from relatives at the school who claimed the teachers did nothing to stop the cluster of students giving the gesture

'Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time.

'Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body.

'We are currently conducting an investigation and those implicated will be punished according to the Student Code of Conduct.'

It urged parents to advise against 'negative social media' which 'perpetuate a false image of Cy Ranch HS'.