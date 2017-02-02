Groom, 58, arrested for drink-driving on his wedding night

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 06:56 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:10 EST, 2 February 2017

A groom was forced to sleep in his van on his wedding night when his bride kicked him out for being drunk – and then missed their honeymoon after being arrested for drink-driving.

John Bulmer, 58, drank about 12 pints of cider on his big day but later that night he was ordered out of the house by his fuming new wife Tanya Le Pavoux, 44.

The carpenter, from Guernsey, then went for a nap in his work van but was later spotted by a passing police officer.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

The groom then missed his honeymoon flight to the UK the next morning as he was in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Bulmer, of St Peter Port, had denied the charge as he said he had never intended to drive the vehicle and he was found not guilty by Judge Graeme McKerrell.

Speaking after the case, neither Bulmer nor his wife said they wanted to comment. He said the couple wanted to put the 'stressful' ordeal behind them.

Bulmer then added: 'My wife and I are really upset about what has gone on. I had my say in court and gave my side of the story then. But I was found not guilty.

'I just want to forget about what happened. It has been a very stressful time for me and the wife and I want it to be forgotten. I want it over and done with.'

Bulmer had got married at 11am and his wife and their witnesses had then gone drinking at seven different pubs during which he drank about 12 pints of cider.

He and his wife had argued at a pub called The London House so he left her at about 6.30pm.

After he was kicked out of the home, he walked three minutes to his van, put the keys in ignition through force of habit without starting the engine and fell asleep.

Crown Advocate Chris Dunford said police responded to reports of a man asleep in a Fiat Doblo van at about 8pm.

When they asked Bulmer what he was doing he replied: 'What does it look like?'

The court heard he smelt of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet.

He was asked if he understood the drink drive procedure but told police: 'I don't understand because I am not listening.'

A test found he was nearly twice the legal drink drive limit.

Bulmer said he had no issues with the police officers, but had just been woken up and was more concerned about what had gone on between him and his wife earlier.

He said he could not have slept in the back of the van because it was full of tools.

He said he had left the pub because he did not want to argue on his wedding day and said their rows could get quite heated.

Bulmer claimed he could drink eight or nine pints of cider without a problem but only usually drank at weekends.

In cross examination he said there was nobody he could call to ask to stay with that night and he could not afford a hotel.