Asda cashier wanted to join ISIS group in the Philippines

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 07:12 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:12 EST, 2 February 2017

Ryan Counsell faces jail for terrorism charges after he was caught trying to go to fight with an ISIS-linked group in the Philippines

An Asda cashier who abandoned his wife and young child to join ISIS in the Philippines is facing years behind bars after being found guilty of four terrorism charges.

Muslim convert Ryan Counsell, 28, was in the advanced stages of planning his trip to fight with terrorist group Abu Sayyaf when he was arrested last July.

He spent £900 on military-style boots, camouflage clothing, Kevlar boxer shorts and a cheek pad to be attached to the stock of a rifle 'to engage in combat.'

Counsell had also booked a return ticket from London to Manila and a connecting flight to Zamboanga, 20 miles from Basiland where ISIS-linked group Abu Sayyaf regularly clash with the Philippine Army.

The married father-of-one was arrested at Stansted Airport on 11 July while waiting for a flight to Eindhoven in Holland.

Counsell, who worked part-time behind the tills at his local supermarket in Nottingham, had booked a week off work and was due to leave for the Philippines two days later.

Counsell planned to join ISIS-linked terror group Abu Sayyaf. Members pictured in file photo

Police raided his home after they were alerted to his purchases of military equipment from a website from August 2014.

They found military and camping equipment and a 'wealth of Islamic extremist material', including copies of the al-Qaeda magazine Inspire, the ISIS version called Dabiq, and lectures by Anwar al-Awlaki, an influential extremist preacher.

Police also found bomb-making instructions, a document of practical advice for travelling to join ISIS and videos showing the decapitation of prisoners by terrorists.

Counsell, of Nottingham, showed no emotion as the jury convicted of three counts of possessing a document containing terrorist information and one count of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He is due to be sentenced later today.