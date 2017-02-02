Family uses holy water to rid house of civil war ghost

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 06:42 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:13 EST, 2 February 2017

A family were given holy water to sprinkle around their house after the ghostly shape of a 'civil war maid' floating in their living room was caught on camera - with their terrified dog looking right at it.

Tim Welty, 25, had visited his parents' home to fix their computer when his mother got in touch to say their camera installed to keep an eye on the dogs had captured something unusual while he'd been round.

A picture that the camera had taken while he had been sat in the room alone showed the shape of a large lady hovering over the sofa and the cocker spaniel looking up at her, with her ears pulled back in fear.

Tim Welty claims his dog spotted the ghost of a civil war maid inside his Virginia Home

‹ Slide me › Welty believes the dog is alerted to the presence of the apparition which is captured on video

Tim Welty, pictured second right, along with his family Anna, left, mother Cheryl, brother Chris and father Bill, right, was fixing their computer when the ghostly apparition appeared

After sharing the image, some Catholic friends of the family were so 'freaked out' by what they saw that they gave them holy water and urged them to sprinkle it around.

The family home is thought to be based on the location of a bloody American Civil War battle, and Welty claims the woman looks like an old farm maid from the period.

Father-of-two Welty, from Manassas, Virginia, said: 'It definitely looks like the shape of a woman.

'Our house is on the area where all the civil war farms were. In fact, our house is right on top of the location of the First Battle of the Bull Run - that's where it would have been fought.

'For me, it looks like an old-time work or farm maid. If you zoom in you can see highlights that show a chin so she could be facing forwards. Her nose and chin can also be seen.

'I was completely alone in the house at the time. I was waiting for the computer to update as I was fixing it for my dad.

'I was not really unsettled by it, it was more interesting to me.

'I saw a film that showed ghosts as echoes of the past coming into our time line which could be an explanation or could be a spiritual thing showing that there's an afterlife.

Welty, pictured with his wife Ashley, said the house was built on a civil war battlefield

'Maybe back in the day when I was younger I would have been freaked out but now I am more interested to see what else is out there.

'But my wife is very freaked out by it. Some of our family friends gave us a case of holy water suggested we should sprinkle it everywhere as they are Catholics. But my parents never did it in the end.'

Other pictures taken by the camera show a light on in the middle of the night when no one was awake to turn it on. But it was off the next morning.

Welty, who builds websites, said: 'It's an automatic camera that my mum got to watch the dogs to see if it catches them do any fun stuff but also to keep an eye on them when they go out.

'It's supposed to record everything but it's not been working correctly so instead it takes pictures at regular 10 minute intervals.

'My mum [Cheryl, 58] was looking to see if the camera had caught anything funny that the dogs did and then noticed this.

'People have asked did we hang a coat up? No. I was in the room - you can see me sat there and there is no coat stand.

'The lights downstairs come on and turn off at night around 3-4am and the camera picks this up.

'The cats might get out of the room and play around so there could be an assumption that they are jumping up to hit the light switch but I doubt that is possible. I don't think that's it.

'My mum is regularly checking the cameras now to see if we can find out what is turning on the lights in the early hours of the morning.

'My dad [Bill, 56] is quite analytical so he is more likely to be sceptical. But my mum thinks they are friendly ghosts.'

Welty heard that the house is on the same spot as the First Battle of the Bull Run, the first major battle of the American Civil War on July 21 1861.

As thousands clashed, 868 soldiers died while another 1,200 went missing.

The picture shows the family's 13-year-old cocker spaniel Abbie with her ears pulled back and visibly looking up towards the shape of the woman, while Welty sits to the side unawares.

He maintains that he was alone in the house when the picture was taken.

Welty said: 'We have had weird things happen in that house.

'One of the worst things was when me and my brother [Chris] were both there with our partners and his partner was in bed asleep. She felt him come in to the bedroom - but he wasn't there. Later that week I felt the same thing.

'I heard someone slam the door as hard as they could and felt someone nearby but didn't see anything at all.

'No one was playing pranks or anything so we had no idea what was causing them.

'People were really freaked out by it. I'm quite used to it to be honest as we've had lots of these things happen. Mum just says "oh, it's Casper the friendly ghost".'