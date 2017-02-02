Shocking CCTV images show parking chaos at school gates

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Published: 07:07 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:18 EST, 2 February 2017

CCTV cameras have been installed outside schools to clamp down on parents who park illegally at drop-off and pick-up times.

In a radical new scheme, drivers who stop on yellow markings outside the school gates will be tracked on high-tech security cameras and fined.

Drivers outside Malmesbury Park, Winton and St Clement’s and St John’s primary schools risk penalty charge notices if they stop on yellow ‘keep clear’ markings when dropping off or collecting their children.

This CCTV captured outside St Clement's and St John's Church of England Infant School in Bournemouth

The cameras have been attached to lampposts outside the schools and fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology (ANPR) in a bid to catch parents.

They are also programmed to capture drivers who exceed their stay at designated pick-up points.

The scheme is being implemented at three primary schools in Bournemouth, Dorset, which have had problems with poor parking in the past.

If successful, the year-long pilot scheme could be rolled out across the borough.

Elaine Smith, deputy parking services manager at Bournemouth Borough Council, said: 'The zig zag lines provided outside our schools are there to protect our children and to make the road safer to cross.

'We tried using camera cars in the past but it is hoped that using fixed CCTV cameras will prove more effective in changing the anti-social behaviour of those who drop off and pick up their children in restricted areas.'

The scheme has been criticised by some locals, who argue the council are wasting money that could be spent elsewhere.

One resident said: 'Whilst I agree there may be safety issues there are other successful ways of dealing with this without any financial impact on other taxpayers.'