Restaurant wraps lamb around doll so they can undress her

By Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Published: 07:18 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:18 EST, 2 February 2017

A Chinese restaurant serving hotpot has started serving one of its dishes on Barbie dolls.

The eatery in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan province is dishing out sliced lamb on the world famous doll as part of a Chinese New Year deal.

Hotpot is also known as Chinese fondue and involves boiling meats and vegetables in a hot broth or soup.

Bizarre: The restaurant places slices of meat on a barbie doll when serving hotpot

The lamb was served wrapped around a Barbie doll and placed on top of ice.

While the remaining slices are made to make up Barbie's dress.

Those wishing to put the meat into the boiling broth have to undress the doll leaving her naked.

According to CGTN, the dish was unveiled as part of Chinese New Year.

Sichuan province is famous for its hotpot which is said to be one of the spiciest in the country.

Hotpot is a popular dish where diners boil their own food in the spicy broth. According to China Highlights, the dish dates back some 1,000 years. Sichuan hotpot has extra chillis added to it to give it an added spice.