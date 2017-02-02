Virgin passenger threatens to open doors on flight

By Giulia Crouch For Mailonline

Published: 07:01 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:19 EST, 2 February 2017

Alfie Haagman, from Cuckfield, West Sussex, and his friends were on the eight-hour flight when the man, described as black and in his twenties, began to cause trouble

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a man started shouting at cabin crew and threatened to open a plane's doors mid-flight.

The man became 'aggressive' more than three hours into the Virgin Atlantic flight from Gatwick Airport to St Lucia in the Caribbean.

He threatened, shouted, and spat at members of the cabin crew, who then had to restrain him at 39,000 feet with the help of fellow passengers.

Staff took the rare decision to redirect the plane, landing at Lajes Airport on the Portuguese island of Terceira - 2,675 miles away from its planned destination.

Alfie Haagman, from Cuckfield, West Sussex, and his friends were on the eight-hour flight when the man, described as black and in his twenties, began to cause trouble.

Mr Haagman, 56, recalling the dramatic events while currently on holiday in St Lucia, said: 'When it first started we weren't sure what was going on.

'He was completely out of it. He was threatening the stewards and the people around him and spitting at them.

'They had to restrain him. A couple of passengers helped with that.

A spokeswoman from Virgin Atlantic said the man was handed over to the authorities upon arrival into Lajes

'He was threatening to open the doors of the place and obviously they thought people were at risk, so they took the decision to redirect the plane to the nearest available airport.'

A spokeswoman from Virgin Atlantic said the man was handed over to the authorities upon arrival into Lajes.

Mr Haagman said that passengers were told they could stay on board the plane, but were later asked to disembark as the flight was delayed for four hours.

Pictured: letter from Virgin Atlantic apologising for the incident. Alfie Haagman said that Virgin handled the incident very professionally

The VS097, from London Gatwick to St Lucia, on Saturday, January 28 was diverted to Lajes in the Azores in order to remove a disruptive customer

They were eventually able to get back in the air and Mr Haagman said that Virgin were 'really good' in the way they handled the incident.

The spokeswoman added: 'The VS097, from London Gatwick to St Lucia, on Saturday, January 28 was diverted to Lajes in the Azores in order to remove a disruptive customer.

'The safety and security of customers and crew is always our priority and we will not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board our aircraft.

'We always want our customers to have the best experience when they fly with us, and while very rare, it is disappointing when a disruptive individual impacts that experience for other customers.'

In a letter issued to passengers affected by the incident, Virgin wrote that a customer aboard the flight began behaving in 'an aggressive and disruptive manner.'

They added: 'Our crew are trained to handle and diffuse such situations and made every possible effort to manage this.

'Safety is always our absolute priority, and as the continued behaviour of this individual posed a potential risk to himself and others, we had no choice but to divert and remove the disruptive customer.'