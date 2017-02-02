Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner found GUILTY of dishonesty

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 07:08 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:15 EST, 2 February 2017

Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, who has been accused of drumming up false abuse claims against British soldiers in Iraq, has been found guilty of various allegations.

He has had 12 charges of misconduct, including five allegations of dishonesty, found proved by a panel of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

Mr Shiner was struck off the roll of solicitors after the string of misconduct and dishonesty charges against him were found proved.

The tribunal heard yesterday that he was paid £1.6million for drumming up claims against British troops as part of an unscrupulous deal with two law firms.

Mr Shiner's firm, Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), took on clients for a public inquiry into alleged abuses, but then cut a 'lucrative' deal with Leigh Day, which pursued compensation claims.

Leigh Day then carved up the profits from suing British troops between PIL and Mr Younis. Details of the deal, which broke a string of conduct rules, emerged on day two of Mr Shiner's disciplinary hearing, where he is facing 24 counts of misconduct brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Much to the anger of soldiers tormented for years over spurious claims, Mr Shiner has refused to attend, saying he is unwell and cannot afford a lawyer. Andrew Tabachnik, counsel for the SRA, accused him of trying to avoid being cross-examined.