South Carolina restaurant apologizes over racist sign

A South Carolina restaurant owner which caused outrage after it placed a 'Help Wanted' sign in its window along with the message 'minorities need not apply' has apologized for her mistake.

Kenny's Home Cooking in Spartanburg placed the sign in the window seeking more staff, although when diners noticed the message at the bottom they posted photographs on the internet.

The sign had the racist message written in both English and Spanish.

However, the restaurant's owner, who is Japanese, claimed any offense was unintentional as they purchased the sign on eBay and did not understand the messages at the bottom.

Owner Sook 'Sue' Shin told WYFF News: 'I never ever meant that, so I'm really sorry.'

A friend claimed they mistook the word 'minorities' for 'minors'.

Shin's husband, who is Korean, purchased the sign on eBay.

Following the controversy, Shin posted a new message on the restaurant's window to explain the situation.

She said: 'Dear Customers. I am the owner Sue. I am really sorry for the sign that posted (earlier). I didn’t know what it meant.

'After I know, I took it off immediately. English is not my first language. And I never thought about it again. I sincerely apologize for (everything).'

Doug Lewis wrote on Facebook: 'I am severely distraught by your racist tones. This establishment clearly shouldn't be in business anymore, if the owner isn't wise enough to have someone read a sign they put on their door they shouldn't be in business. Racism can not be tolerated or normalized!'

Nancy Roberts wrote: 'I would like to recommend we give the owner the benefit of the doubt. She apologized, she took the sign down, she already employees minorities and she, herself, is a minority.

'There are enough racist people in the world. We don't need to shame and make suffer someone who seems to have made a mistake and who has taken responsibility for it.'