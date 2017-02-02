China rescue workers search for survivors

By Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Published: 05:55 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:12 EST, 2 February 2017

Rescuers are searching for survivors after three residential buildings collapsed in China killing at least two people.

The residential buildings in Wenzhou, China's Zhejiang province collapsed on the morning of February 2, reports the People's Daily Online.

The buildings were around five storeys tall and houses many families.

Scroll down for video

Rescue work: Chinese rescue workers search for survivors after three residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou

The search is on: The team search through rubble to try and find the nine trapped following the building collapse

Completely flattened: There is no current indication of why the buildings came to collapse in good weather conditions

Looking: Two people have been pulled from the rubble so far however they were pronounced dead at the scene

According to reports, nine people have been buried in the buildings.

Two people have been rescued so far and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

Following the collapse, city and county governments deployed an emergency response team consisting of police officers, firemen and medical workers.

Around 100 firefighters are on the scene.

Working as a team: Following the collapse, city and county governments deployed a joint search for any survivors

Hard work: Chinese rescue workers search for victims at the site where a row of five-storey residential buildings

Nine people are said to be stuck under the rubble following the collapse in Wenzhou, China

One rescuer told Chinese state media Xinhua: 'The scene is quite chaotic, as if the place had been levelled by an earthquake. We have to work very carefully because the wreckages of the ruined buildings are still joined to homes still standing.'

Nearby homes are also showing stress amid fears that they will also collapse.

The cause of the incident is still unclear with no rain or heavy winds reported in the village over the past few days.

This isn't the first case of buildings collapsing in Wenzhou.

In October 2016, 22 people were killed following a collapse. The victims were said to be migrant workers who were living there for cheap rent.

At the same time, Wenzshou Daily declared that there were around 1,400 dangerous buildings in the city.