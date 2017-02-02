Telstra customers receive wrong text messages after fire

By Stephen Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Telstra customers have been receiving random text messages from strangers as the national network goes into meltdown.

Requests for more peanut M&Ms and a trifle recipe and possibly naked selfies have been sent to wrong numbers across Australia.

A fire at the telecommunications giant's Chatswood exchange, on Sydney's North Shore, has confused quite a lot of people and cut off phone lines to businesses everywhere.

This woman at a New South Wales Central Coast marketing company had no phone access

Telstra has been blame for the lack of peanut M&Ms in one wrong text message

Someone's craving for a Christmas trifle may have to wait a little longer because of Telstra

Several Telstra customers have taken to social media to share some amusing text messages that weren't intended for them.

'We have no more peanut M&Ms,' one wrong message said.

The woman who received it felt sorry for the person who missed the text.

'Someone at home is going to be disappointed,' she said on Twitter.

Anna Riddell tweeted she had received a message about a dessert from an unknown number.

'I'm seriously craving trifle. Can I have your Christmas recipe?,' the wrong message said.

ABC reporter Jake Sturmer saw the funny side of receiving a wrong text message

ABC reporter Jake Sturmer tweeted he didn't get any unintended naked selfies after receiving a message intended for 'Darren' about an arrival.

'No naked selfies received from the Telstra SMS mix-up,' he said.

The Telstra debacle disrupted Jetstar flights and inconvenienced mobile phone users in Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The list company asked the public for patience.

The Telstra outage caused delays at airports right across Australia, with Jetstar delaying flights

A fire at Telstra's Chatswood exchange, on Sydney's North Shore, caused so much chaos (stock image)

Telstra issued yet another tweet on Thursday night promising to fix the connection problems

'A fire at one of our exchanges is impacting some mobile and fixed services. We're working to resolve ASAP. Thanks for your patience,' it tweeted.

Several hairdressing salons were asking customers to book an appointment on Facebook.

'Ladies, I'm not ignoring anyone. Due to Telstra being down today I am unable to make and receive calls. I do apologise. Send me a message via FB and I will reply,' Evotique Hair Extensions in Melbourne's northwest said.

A satirical website, The Betoota Advocate, wondered if the Telstra outage and not U.S. President Donald Trump was responsible for his phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull being abruptly cut short after 25 minutes.

