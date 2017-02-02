Home | News | Jane Austen College pupil dies after falling down stairs
Jane Austen College pupil dies after falling down stairs



  • Michael Sousa, 12, died at Jane Austen College in Norwich
  • Suffered serious head injuries during tragic incident on January 23
  • He was airlifted to hospital but school announced his died this morning
  • Principal said school was 'devastated and called pupil 'lively' and popular

By Alex Matthews For Mailonline

Published: 05:43 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:14 EST, 2 February 2017

A year-seven pupil has died after falling down a flight of stairs at his school. 

Michael Sousa, 12, suffered the fatal injury at Jane Austen College in Norwich.

He suffered serious head injuries as a result of the incident on January 23 and was airlifted to hospital.

Michael Sousa, 12, suffered the fall from a flight of stairs at Jane Austen College in Norwich

His school confirmed he had died this morning. 

Principal at Jane Austen, Rebecca Handley Kirk said: 'We are devastated by these events, and we send our thoughts and our love to Michael's family and friends.

'Michael had only joined us in September, but was already becoming a well-known student throughout the school, thanks to his lively personality. Michael enjoyed football, making jokes and being with his friends.

'These tragic events are upsetting for students, parents, and staff, but we will continue to support each other, as a strong and loving school community, and we will be making time to remember Michael in the days and weeks ahead.'

   

 


