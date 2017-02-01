Drug dealer, 33, is jailed for life for murder of widow

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 06:12 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:14 EST, 2 February 2017

Jailed for life: Gareth Dack, 33, will serve a minimum term of 33 years after he used a cable to murder 79-year-old Norma Bell

A small-time drug dealer who strangled a widow before calling a sex chat-line from her phone has been jailed for life.

Gareth Dack, 33, will serve a minimum term of 33 years after he used a cable to murder 79-year-old Norma Bell, before ransacking her home, stealing a boxed TV and £700 cash, and repeatedly using her phone to call sex lines advertised on the channel Babestation.

Mrs Bell was a much-loved mother-of-nine from Hartlepool, who had fostered more than 50 children with her late husband John.

Detectives were also disturbed to find the pensioner's knickers had been cut with scissors.

Father-of-four Dack had started fires in Mrs Bell's terraced home last April and turned on the gas, hoping to cause an explosion to destroy the evidence.

He was convicted of murder and arson following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Dack, who had borrowed £10 from his kindly victim the weekend before, claimed he was not responsible, saying she was a 'wonderful woman'.

When asked why he did not answer detectives' questions after he was arrested, Dack could only say he thought the police were corrupt, and had not wanted to help.

That was despite Mrs Bell being the foster mother of a childhood friend, and him having known her since he was a boy.

Norma Bell was a much-loved mother-of-nine from Hartlepool, who had fostered more than 50 children with her late husband John

Dack, pictured with his arresting officer and showing off his bare chest under a hooded top, is now facing life in prison

Christopher Tehrani QC, prosecuting, had told the jury Dack was guilty of 'the brutal and unnecessary murder of Norma Bell and the arson'.

Outside court, Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson said Dack had interfered with her clothing, and had cut her underwear.

There was no evidence that he had sexually assaulted her.

But Mr Simpson added: 'That doesn't mean we can rule out Norma being sexually assaulted; we have not recovered any evidence to say she was.'

The officer speculated that Dack phoned the sex lines to take his mind off the dreadful, violent crime he had committed.

Pictured: The damage caused to Mrs Bell's lounge after Dack set a fire in her Hartlepool home

Dack set the house alight to hide the evidence of his brutal and vicious attack (pictured, Mrs Bell's bedroom)

He strangled her and she had injuries to her ribs and shoulders consistent with someone kneeling on her.

Mr and Mrs Bell had three children of their own and six long-term foster children they treated as their own.

Mrs Justice Whipple said she would sentence Dack on Thursday morning.

There were cries of 'yes' from the public gallery as the jury foreman returned guilty verdicts to the charges of murder and arson.

Dack blinked frequently as he was convicted but did not visibly react.

Hartlepool Borough Council paid tribute to Mrs Bell's fostering after the verdict today.

The local authority said she and her husband cared for one child from the age of 20 months until he was an adult.

A spokesman said: 'They were also active members of the Foster Parent Association and helped in the recruitment of new foster carers.

'Their commitment was succinctly summed up in the annual review of their fostering in 1978, which stated that "the standard of care given to the foster children placed in the Bell household has always been of the highest order".'