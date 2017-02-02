Anna Nicole Smith's daughter 10 years on after mom's death

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 05:30 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:15 EST, 2 February 2017

Dannielynn Birkhead was just five month's old when her mother Anna Nicole Smith died of a prescription drug overdose aged 39 on February 8, 2007.

Smith had been famous for her wild lifestyle which included the unlikely marriage to 89-year-old Howard Marshall when she was just 26.

Yet, her relationship with Larry Birkhead, who was the father of her daughter Dannielynn, remained a secret.

Anna Nicole Smith, left, gave birth to her daughter Dannielynn, pictured with her father Larry Birkhead, who met the former model while working as a freelance celebrity photographer

Anna Nicole Smith, pictured, was married to billionaire 89-year-old Howard Marshall in 1994

Dannielynn, pictured right, looks like a younger version of her mother Anna Nicole

At the time of the birth of Dannielynn, Smith insisted the child's father was her lawyer Howard K Stern and had his name placed on the birth certificate.

Yet, following her death in February 2007, Birkhead managed to successfully prove that he was Dannielynn's father and secured custody, bringing her to live with him in Kentucky.

Smith's marriage to the billionaire Marshall should have entitled the former model to a share of his fortune, with some of that passing to Dannielynn.

But despite being regularly touted as one of the richest children in America, Dannielynn was not entitled to any share of Marshall's estate following a court case in 2014 which ruled Smith's estate was not due to inherit anything from her late husband.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Birkhead said: 'We saw a video on YouTube that she was one of the ten richest kids in America. Then she wanted to go to the mall.

'And I’m like, "No, it’s not that. Trust me, it’s not that".'

Birkhead also took the opportunity to deny claims that there had been a rift with Smith's mother, Virgie Arthur.

He said: 'Anna's mom has seen Dannielynn, and she’s seen her a few times. I say that only because I want the story to stop.'