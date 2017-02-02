Electricity lines EXPLODE as 50mph winds strike Cornwall

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Power cables have exploded, sending sparks flying, as stormy weather makes its way across the Atlantic to Britain.

Shared from Cornwall last night, this dramatic mobile phone footage shows the scary moment electricity lines spark multiple times as 50mph winds hit.

In the background, the man filming can be heard asking if the power's gone.

He remarks: 'I've never seen anything like it in my life.'

Huge waves are battering the coast in Penzance. Exposed coastal locations could face winds of 80mph in the latest wave of stormy weather

Power lines exploded in Cornwall last night as the winds hit, with one resident waking up to the smell of burning

According to Cornwall Live, the video was taken in Hayle, where residents were woken at 3am by the smell of burning and the sound of the explosions.

Blake Evans told the website: 'There were explosions and sparks which awoke everyone in the area. No one hurt as far as I know. The cable was touching at least two cars and the was power out, obviously.

'Everything smelled of burning and the noise was honestly like multiple fireworks, just inches from our bedroom window.'

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across southern England, parts of Wales and the Midlands as a band of low pressure moves across the Atlantic.

Although the stormy weather has not yet been named by the Met Office, there are weather warnings in place

Although the next storm is due to be called Doris, this particularly weather system has not yet been named, and forecasters might not deem it strong enough.

There is a yellow warning of wind in place from 11am on Friday until 3am on Saturday morning, which could mean gale forces of 80mph in more exposed coastal locations.

The Met Office statement reads: 'The most likely scenario is for inland locations to see a relatively short period of 40-50 mph gusts. Windward coastal areas will see a longer period of 50 to 60 mph gusts with isolated gusts to 70 mph.

'Some travel disruption is possible as well as some trees being brought down. Some heavy rain may also bring surface water issues to parts of southwest England and south Wales.

Commuters in Bristol city centre faced a soggy start to the day as the rain fell through the morning

There could be extensive travel disruption to the south east and the south west with the stormy weather across Friday and Saturday

'There remains a low likelihood of gusts reaching 80 mph in some exposed southern counties.'

The Met Office has warned about potentially travel disruption that could be caused by the high winds, and even said there may be falling trees or damage to power lines.

Frank Saunders Chief Meteorologist, said: 'A series of low pressure systems will affect the UK later this week and currently it looks like we are in for a wet and windy period but nothing outside the bounds of normal winter weather.

A weather warning in place has been adjusted to start at 11am on Friday and go through to 3am on Saturday

'The weather systems are still developing and the forecast could change so it’s best to keep up to date with the latest weather forecast and warnings. At this moment in time, we are not planning on naming any of the low pressure systems over the next few days.'

RAC Traffic Watch spokesman Rod Dennis said: 'Anyone travelling a serious distance in the south of the UK and driving on more exposed routes should expect strong, gusty winds on Friday. Reduce your speed, be extra vigilant of other road users and be particularly careful when overtaking high-sided vehicles, as you can buffeted off course.

'Standing water also represents a serious risk to drivers. The golden rule is if you don’t know how deep the water is, do not attempt to drive through it. Where possible we recommend avoiding pools of water on the road altogether to cut the risk of aquaplaning.

'Modern vehicles are better equipped to deal with bad weather than ever before, but they are still by no means water proof. You are risking expensive damage, and putting yourself and passengers at risk, if you drive into water that is of an unknown depth.'