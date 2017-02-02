Brave teen shares photo of horrific burns from house fire

By Richard Spillett for MailOnline

Published: 05:56 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:18 EST, 2 February 2017

A brave teenager who suffered almost 90 per cent burns in a house fire has shared a picture of his injuries online, saying: 'This is me, if you don't like it, do one.'

Troy McKinley was given a less than five per cent chance of survival after a candle started the devastating blaze at his grandmother's home in Shildon, County Durham, last year.

However, after being described as 'one of the worst cases' doctors at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary had ever seen, the 19-year-old has stunned medics and is on the long road to recovery.

Troy asked his sister Abra Wood to post the picture of his face on social media to show he is not ashamed of how he looks.

Brave teenager Troy McKinley, who suffered terrible burns in a house fire, has shared this photo of himself to show friends is not ashamed of how he looks

Troy was given only a five per cent chance of survival after he was caught in a blaze last year

His sister Abra, 25, said: 'Troy asked us to take a photo and upload it on to his Facebook account, he said to say 'this is me, if you don't like it then do one'.

'This is the only picture we have taken of Troy in 15 weeks. I'm incredibly proud of him.'

Since sharing his photo online, Troy has received thousands of positive messages offering support.

One of the nurses who has cared for Troy in the RVI commented: 'Well done Troy, I looked after you on your last night before you moved to the burns unit.

'I said from the start this will all be a memory soon and you will get there. Keep up your hard work my darling.'

Abra added: 'After spending 14 weeks on the critical care unit Troy is awake and he can talk with the speaking vale on.

'He's still a very, very poorly boy and he still has a very long way to go, but he is doing this.

'He's just generally making a miracle recovery and we are so proud we really are.'

Troy with his sister Abra Wood, who helped him share the photo online to show his defiance

Troy was upstairs when fire ripped through his grandmother's home in County Durham

On October 14 last year, emergency services were called to the house fire at Troy's grandmother's home.

They found Troy and his cousin, Tommie Vayro, escaping the burning building moments before the upstairs windows shattered.

In the aftermath of the fire, Troy lost all of his fingers and had to have numerous skin grafts to keep him alive.

The family are being supported by Katie Piper, who set up a foundation for burns victims after an acid attack

But he was determined to get Abra to put a picture on Facebook to show people his appreciation to the NHS.

Abra said: 'We were told that there was a 5% chance of survival. Now there is a 99% chance that he is going to survive.

'I couldn't believe it when he said 'take a picture of me and put it on Facebook'

'He didn't care what people thought - he just wanted to show people how much the doctors and nurses really had done.

'People were shocked at the picture, but he looks a million times better now than he did in the beginning.'

She added: 'This has really helped to build up his confidence again.

'He didn't think anyone would like him after the accident and that no one would want to go and see him.

'But the positive comments and the amount of shared the picture has is really helping to rebuild his confidence back up.

The picture of Troy has since been liked almost 7,000 times and thousands of people have commented to share their support.

Abra said that when she told Troy how many interactions the photo received on Facebook he couldn't believe it.

Photos of his grandmother's house after the fire show the extent of the damage done

Fire crews found Troy and his cousin escaping from the blaze in Shildon last October

The family are now working with campaigner Katie Piper, who set up a foundation for burns victim after having acid thrown in her face in an attack arranged by an ex partner.

Abra said: 'Katie Piper has been great and is always asking about Troy, but she also offers the family support as well.

'She rang me just before Christmas, just to check that we were okay.

'It's good to hear from her perspective because she has been in the same situation as Troy.'