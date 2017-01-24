Spurned boyfriend, 63, who strangled ex jailed for life

By Giulia Crouch For Mailonline

Published: 14:52 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 14:52 EST, 24 January 2017

Leroy Sterling, 63, was today jailed for life

A spurned boyfriend who strangled his ex-partner to death in a fit of rage after discovering she was seeing another man has been jailed for life.

The body of tragic Wendy Mann, 26, was discovered at her home after worried relatives called emergency services when they could not get hold of her.

Leroy Sterling, 63, who is the father of her three children, was initially interviewed as a witness but denied being involved in her death and blamed others.

But a police investigation found he had throttled Miss Mann at the flat in West Bromwich, West Midlands, in a fit of rage after discovering she had a new lover.

The body of tragic Wendy Mann, 26, was discovered at her home in August 2015

Sterling tried to conceal his crime by thoroughly scrubbing the apartment clean - but was caught after he stepped on a mopped floor and left his dried footprints.

Sterling, of West Bromwich, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Today he was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 21 years behind bars.

The court heard Miss Mann's concerned relatives called police after they couldn't get hold of her on August 28, 2015.

Paramedics rushed to her flat on Chapel Street in West Bromwich but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed to her flat on Chapel Street in West Bromwich but she was pronounced dead at the scene

Sterling was also found guilty of the attempted murder of love rival Trevor Tyndale, 53, who was in a relationship with Miss Mann.

During the trial, the jury were told Miss Mann had split up with Sterling in 2014 and had started a relationship with Mr Tyndale, who was married, in July 2015.

The court Mr Tyndale bumped into Sterling and was invited back to his home on July 11, 2015 - six weeks before Miss Mann was murdered.

Sterling then launched an attack on his love rival, hitting him with a piece of pipe or log before plunging a knife into his neck.

Despite suffering a fractured skull and bleeding heavily, Mr Tyndale told the jury he managed the fight off Sterling by grabbing hold of the knife.

In a family statement read out in court, Miss Mann's relatives called her death 'mindless and selfish'.

Speaking after the hearing, they added: 'It has been a long process getting justice for Wendy.

'We are happy with the verdict today and hope that it will bring a sense of closure to our lives.

In a family statement read out in court, Miss Mann's relatives called her death 'mindless and selfish'

'The verdict will not bring Wendy back but it gives us some comfort that someone has faced justice for this terrible act and her memory honoured.

'We would like to thank the police for all their efforts and support and hope that we can now move forward with our lives.'

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, from West Midlands Police, added: 'Wendy Mann was a loving mother to three children whose live was cruelly ended by the father of those children, Leroy Sterling.

'Despite them not being in a continuing personal relationship or living together, Sterling upon finding out that Wendy was having a relationship with another man visited her flat.

'No one but Sterling knows exactly what subsequently took place but what did follow was obviously a vicious attack upon Wendy by Sterling that ended her life.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, from West Midlands Police, said: 'This was no doubt driven by a jealous rage at Wendy's new relationship.'

'This was no doubt driven by a jealous rage at Wendy's new relationship.

'Sterling tried to remove all evidence of his presence from the scene by thoroughly cleaning the house but in his haste to leave left a plastic beaker with his DNA on the kitchen counter.

'His efforts to avoid suspicion almost worked.

'However, painstaking forensic examination and CCTV viewing placed Sterling at the scene at the time Wendy must have met her death.

'The jury upon listening to all of the evidence presented have reached the correct decision.

'We hope that today's verdict in some way brings closure to Wendy's family but recognise that painfully her children will grow up knowing that their father ended their mother life.'

Senior crown prosecutor from West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, David Parsons, added: 'When Leroy Sterling became aware that Wendy Mann had formed a new relationship, jealously and rage took hold of him.

'He first brutally attacked the man she had formed the new relationship with and a month later he violently attacked and killed Ms Mann in her own home.

'Throughout this prosecution the defendant has shown no remorse for his crimes.

'He has today been found guilty and must now face the consequences of his actions.

'Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms Mann.'