Video shows Trump appearing to be snubbed at cathedral

Published: 10:22 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 14:53 EST, 24 January 2017

Donald Trump was in a feisty mood over the weekend after his inauguration, and a new video may help explain why.

Just one day after he was sworn in, Trump made the traditional post-inauguration trip to the Washington National Cathedral for a prayer service on Saturday morning.

At the end of the service, the president appeared to be given the cold shoulder by a verger working at the event who refused to acknowledge him as he walked past.

Trump was shaking hands with the various religious figures as they left the church, when the verger in question, who was black, quickly shifted his scepter to his right hand.

He then walked past the president while staring straight ahead and refusing to make eye contact.

Trump initially began to reach his hand forward as the man approached, however when he saw the shake would not be reciprocated, he quickly pulled his arm back down by his side.

After the awkward exchange, the president shook hands with the next verger in the line.

A spokesman for the cathedral told DailyMail.com the verger, a sort of 'ceremonial MC' for events, did not ignore the president and instead he was following protocol.

'His job is to make sure whatever event he is working or assisting with happens,' the spokesman said. 'He is focused on getting people in and out.'

The prayer service was attended by Trump's family, as well as Mike Pence's.

The national prayer service is an inauguration tradition that dates back to George Washington.

Its mission statement declares its dedication to 'serving the country and its many faith traditions.'

After a welcome to the service, attendees, including Trump, sang the Star Spangled Banner, before the service moved on.

At one point, Trump led those in attendance in delivering a standing ovation after a rendition of 'How Great Thou Art' was played.

