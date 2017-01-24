Trump will speak before Congress on Feb. 28

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

The date for President Trump's first speech before a joint session of Congress has been written on the calendar.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has invited the brand new president to appear on Capitol Hill on February 28.

This isn't a State of the Union address, per say – as new presidents typically don't give on in their first year of office – but will likely feature similar pomp and circumstance.

The Constitution reads that the president 'shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.'

But the founding document doesn't say that the State of the Union address is an annual affair.

In February 2009, former President Barack Obama spoke before Congress a month into his presidency.

He spoke about the economic stimulus package passed by Congress and the Troubled Assets Release Program, more commonly known as the bailout, as the Democrat came into office just months after the Great Recession hit.

Louisiana's Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal delivered the GOP response.

Democrats will likely put some forward to give a similar rebuttal after Trump's first speech.

In 2001, President George W. Bush, having a better economy to work with, touted the country's blessings including a 'balanced budget, big surpluses, a military that is second to none, a country at peace with its neighbors, technology that is revolutionizing the world, and our greatest strength, concerned citizens who care for our country and care for each other.'

Though he also pointed to warning signs on the horizon: 'increasing layoffs, rising energy prices, too many failing schools, persistent poverty and the stubborn vestiges of racism.'

Eight years before that, on February 17, 1993, President Bill Clinton gave his first joint address before Congress.

He started with a joke.

'It is nice to have a fresh excuse for giving a long speech,' Clinton said.

Clinton focused his speech almost entirely on improving the economy, which had been central to his campaign message.

In announcing President Trump's first trip to the podium, Ryan said he sent a letter to officially invite Trump to the Capitol.

'It is my honor to invite you to address a joint session of Congress on February 28, 2017 in the Hall of the House of Representatives,' it read.

'With this new unified Republican government, we have a unique opportunity to deliver results for the country,' Ryan added. 'This address will give the people and their representatives the chance to hear directly from you about your agenda to tackle the critical challenges we face at home and abroad.'

'We look forward to welcoming you to the Capitol on behalf of the people we serve,' the letter concluded.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump would be speaking before Congress on that day during this afternoon's press briefing.

'I'm pleased to inform you that the president has accepted that invitation,' Spicer said.

'I have a feeling by the time we get to February 28, we'll have a lot to talk about,' Spicer added.