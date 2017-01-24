New Queensland One Nation leader slams burqas & polygamy

By Sinead Maclaughlin For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

One Nation's newly-appointed Queensland leader Steve Dickson has taken aim at the burqa, child mutilators and polygamous men at his first official press conference.

'We welcome anybody from all over the world to come to Australia - that's an absolute fact,' he said on the Sunshine Coast.

'But if you want to come here and have two or three wives, if you want to treat women like dogs and if you want to mutilate young children there are many countries in world you can do that but none of them are called Australia.'

Standing with Pauline Hanson, One Nation's new Queensland leader Steve Dickson took aim at the burqa, child mutilators and polygamous men at his first official press conference

Standing beside Pauline Hanson, Mr Dickson also called for a medicinal cannabis amnesty and talked up plans for drought-proofing Queensland.

The Liberal National Party (LNP) defector also echoed his party's stance on the burqa when he was formally announced as state party leader on Tuesday, less than two weeks after leaving the LNP party.

Mr Dickson, who describes himself as of Irish, Scottish, German and French heritiage, also said the full burqa should not be worn in government facilities or banks.

'Try walking in with a motorcycle helmet on or a hoodie - you can't do it,' he said.

'If you go in and you've got a full burqa, you should not wear it into those institutions.'

Mr Dickson also called for a medicinal cannabis amnesty and talked up plans for drought-proofing Queensland at the Sunshine Coast press conference

A person stands in traditional Islamic clothing at the campaign launch of Rise Up Australia in 2013. Mr Dickson, says the full burqa should not be worn in government facilities or banks

Mr Dickson's switch to One Nation after 11 years in his LNP seat blindsided his former party, leaving them with 41 seats to Labor's 42.

The Buderim MP said he made the move for Queensland but it hadn't been an easy journey given the major parties could be nasty and vindictive.

He said One Nation would be looking to field candidates in all seats at the Queensland poll, which he said could be called at any minute.

Senator Hanson dismissed any suggestion Mr Dickson may not hold onto Buderim, which has been an extremely safe seat for the LNP.

'He is going to win his seat - there is no question about it,' she said.