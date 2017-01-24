Home | News | High school teacher runs into pole during pep rally
High school teacher runs into pole during pep rally



  • The teacher excitedly ran toward the door as students clapped and cheered 
  • But purple streamers hid the pole in between the two-door entrance way
  • The teacher ran splat into it and immediately fell to the ground in pain

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 14:37 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 15:07 EST, 24 January 2017

A high school pep rally started off with a bang for one teacher - literally.

As students clapped and cheered, the teacher ran towards an open door to attend the event.

But little did she know, the teacher had too much pep in her step. 

A high school teacher had a little too much pep in her step when she ran into a pole before a rally began 

Just as she made her way to the door, she got a painful surprise.

Purple streamers that hung from the ceiling hid a pole that was splat in the middle of the two-door entrance way.

The teacher realized its presence the hard way when she ran right into it as she tried to make her way out the door.

She immediately fell to the ground and screamed in pain.

As the teacher held her head in her hands as two students rushed to her aid. 

The voices on camera suggest the video was filmed in an American high school but it is not clear exactly where.

The teacher immediately fell to the ground and screamed in pain as two students rushed to help her 


High school teacher runs into pole during pep rally
