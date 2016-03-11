Tribe leader tells concerns about revival of Dakota Access

By Louise Boyle For Dailymail.com

The chairman of Standing Rock Sioux tribe told DailyMail.com that they have been given no opportunity to speak with the Trump administration about their concerns over the Dakota Access Pipeline and said it was 'unfortunate' that the President took action today to advance construction.

Dave Archambault II told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview: 'It's unfortunate that he's taken a look at only one side.

'It's not just about energy economics or providing jobs for the masses but it's about looking at what's been here in this nation and who has been paying the cost for the economics.

Chairman of Standing Rock Sioux tribe Dave Archambault II said that they have been given no opportunity to speak with the Trump administration about their concerns over the Dakota Access Pipeline

President Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday to forge ahead with construction of the pipeline

'We are not opposed to economic development but we are opposed to paying the cost so that this nation can benefit.

'I was hoping I would be able to help him understand but I was never given the opportunity to share our concerns and to help him understand why there has been resistance to this pipeline.'

Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday to forge ahead with construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Activists had spent months at the Oceti Sakowin camp on the land of the Standing Rock tribe in North Dakota protesting the $3.8 billion pipeline which they believe will endanger the tribe's water supply and lands.

Barack Obama had halted the progress of the Dakota pipeline in early December. Obama also rejected Transcanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.

Activists had spent months on the land protesting the $3.8 billion pipeline which they believe will endanger the tribe's water supply and lands

Hundreds of tribe members, activists and military veterans marched in a show of solidarity against the Dakota Access in December, after Trump announced his support for the project

Protesters braved the heavy blizzards at the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota

Barack Obama 'caved' to protesters and halted the progress of the pipeline in early December

Between 700 and 800 people remain at the protest camp in North Dakota despite the treacherous winter weather warnings

Chairman Archambault said his tribe would not give up the fight against the pipeline and to protect their lands.

Between 700-800 people remain at the protest camp in North Dakota despite the treacherous winter weather warnings.

He said: 'That's what I don't think the Trump administration understands about the concerns that we have.

'We will continue to build awareness and to try to help this nation understand what is important to us.

'My mission has always been to provide the best future for children who have not yet been born and to do the best we can.'