Tribe leader tells concerns about revival of Dakota Access

The chairman of Standing Rock Sioux tribe told DailyMail.com that they have been given no opportunity to speak with the Trump administration about their concerns over the Dakota Access Pipeline and said it was 'unfortunate' that the President took action today to advance construction.
Dave Archambault II told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview: 'It's unfortunate that he's taken a look at only one side.
'It's not just about energy economics or providing jobs for the masses but it's about looking at what's been here in this nation and who has been paying the cost for the economics.
President Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday to forge ahead with construction of the pipeline
'We are not opposed to economic development but we are opposed to paying the cost so that this nation can benefit.
'I was hoping I would be able to help him understand but I was never given the opportunity to share our concerns and to help him understand why there has been resistance to this pipeline.'
Activists had spent months at the Oceti Sakowin camp on the land of the Standing Rock tribe in North Dakota protesting the $3.8 billion pipeline which they believe will endanger the tribe's water supply and lands.
Barack Obama had halted the progress of the Dakota pipeline in early December. Obama also rejected Transcanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.
Chairman Archambault said his tribe would not give up the fight against the pipeline and to protect their lands.
Between 700-800 people remain at the protest camp in North Dakota despite the treacherous winter weather warnings.
He said: 'That's what I don't think the Trump administration understands about the concerns that we have.
'We will continue to build awareness and to try to help this nation understand what is important to us.
'My mission has always been to provide the best future for children who have not yet been born and to do the best we can.'
A TIMELINE OF EVENTS SURROUNDING THE DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
December 2014: Energy Transfer Partners LP apply to build a $3.8billion pipeline crossing North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois that would carry 570,000 barrels of crude oil a day
March 11, 2016: Iowa is the last of the four states to approve the pipeline after the state's utilities board unanimously voted for it. The Environmental Protection Agency also sends a letter to the US Army Corp of Engineer to perform an environmental assessment
April 1, 2016: About 200 tribal members from a number of Native American nations stage a protest on horseback. They oppose the pipeline passing through burial sites and land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux and worry the project will contaminate their drinking water
April 29, 2016: Standing Rock Sioux send a petition to the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency overseeing the project, and demand a more thorough environmental impact study
July 26, 2016: The Corp of Engineers approves the most of the final permits, including land easements and 200 water crossings. A spokeswoman for the project says construction can move forward 'in all areas as quickly as possible'
July 27, 2016: The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe files a lawsuit against the Corp of Engineers
August 1, 2016: About $1million worth of equipment is intentionally torched along the DAPL route in Iowa, police say
August 24, 2016: The Standing Rock Sioux brought their case before a federal district judge, saying the government did not consult them on the route of the pipeline. Federal attorneys said the tribe declined the chance to assess the pipeline with them, while Archambault later said they had met with Energy Transfer and explicitly stated their opposition
September 3, 2016: At least six protesters are attacked by guard dogs belonging to a private security company, while dozens more are hit with pepper spray, according to tribe spokesperson Steve Sitting Bear
September 6, 2016: Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of American Indians, makes an appeal to President Barack Obama's advisers to support the Standing Rock Sioux
September 9, 2016: A federal judge rules against the Standing Rock Sioux's request to half construction of the DAPL, but the US Justice and Interior Departments and Army issue an order later that day to halt construction
October 9, 2016: The Standing Rock Sioux's appeal is shot down in federal court, which rules the DAPL can continue construction
October 10, 2016: Actress Shailene Woodleyis arrested for trespassing and engaging in a riot while protesting the pipeline
October 27, 2016: Officers in riot gear fire bean bags and pepper spray in clashes that result in around 140 arrests. A protest coordinator claimed he was held in a mesh enclosure that appeared to be a dog kennel, which the Morton County Sheriff's Department called 'temporary holding cells (chain link fences)'
October 31, 2016: Supporters mobilize on Facebook, checking into Standing Rock through the social media platform to confuse law enforcement, who were said to be gathering information on protesters, although the sheriff's department said that was 'absolutely false'
November 8, 2016: Energy Transfer Partners LP says the pipeline has reached Lake Oahe
November 17, 2016: The Corps of Engineers says it plans to 'revise its regulations' to ensure its consultations with sovereign tribes are 'confirmed by the U.S. Constitution, treaties, statutes, executive orders, judicial decisions and presidential documents and policies'
November 20, 2016: Authorities use water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Sophia Wilansky, a 21-year-old New Yorker, is airlifted to a hospital in Minneapolis after her left hand and arm was injured in an explosion. Her father claims a member of law enforcement threw an object at her which exploded, but law enforcement suggested fellow protesters were to blame
November 25, 2016: Citing safety concerns, the Corps of Engineers say anyone found north of the Cannonball River, which includes the Oceti Sakowin camp, after December 5, could be prosecuted with trespassing. Protest organizers said it was unlikely they would leave
November 28, 2016: North Dakota's Governor Jack Dalrymple orders an emergency evacuation of Dakota Access pipeline protesters, citing harsh winter conditions
December 4, 2016: About 2,000 veterans arrive, saying they will carry on and give protesters who have engaged in the standoff for months a break
December 4, 2016: Obama halts progress of the pipeline. The US Army Corps of Engineers will not grant an easement allowing the pipeline's construction half a mile south of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation