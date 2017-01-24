Home | News | The cat that loves hide-and-seek
The cat that loves hide-and-seek



  • Denise Luyckx, 28, a dental hygienist who lives in Holland, bought Lucky to keep her company after her boyfriend tragically died in an accident
  • She started an Instagram account to record the numerous cute snaps of her pet
  • Since then, Lucky has become an internet sensation with adorable snaps uploaded online  

By MailOnline Reporter

Published: 11:39 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 15:13 EST, 24 January 2017

Lucky the cat may be hopeless at playing hide and seek, but his adorable face has made him an internet sensation. 

Denise Luyckx, 28, a dental hygienist who lives in Holland, bought Lucky to keep her company after her boyfriend tragically died in an accident.

She started an Instagram account to record the numerous cute snaps of her pet and he has seen attracted a legion of fans.

Lucky appears able to squeeze into every hiding space imaginable, including a plastic bag, a roll of carpet and a cardboard box.

Lucky may be the worst hide and seek player, but his adorable snaps have made him an internet sensation  Lucky may be the worst hide and seek player, but his adorable snaps have made him an internet sensation 

Lucky's cute face and hilarious failed attempts at hiding from his owner have made him an Instagram star  Lucky's cute face and hilarious failed attempts at hiding from his owner have made him an Instagram star 

Under the Instagram handle of @lucky_persiancat, followers of the Golden Chinchilla Persian Cat are multiplying with every puss-in-boots style innocent glance at the camera Under the Instagram handle of @lucky_persiancat, followers of the Golden Chinchilla Persian Cat are multiplying with every puss-in-boots style innocent glance at the camera

Miss Luyckx said: 'He is very curious, I wanted to share his cute little face as he wants to sit in everything he doesn't know or hasn't seen before.

'He's hidden once in the toilet and one time I lost him when he jumped into the closet which I didn't see and closed it on him without realising for a few minutes.

'I've found him hanging from the chandelier type lamp shade and sitting in a vase for a few moments before hopping out because I could still see him.'

The Instagram account @lucky-persiancat has increased in popularity with followers eager to keep up to date with the daily life of the Golden Chinchilla Persian Cat.

Miss Luyckx started an Instagram account for Lucky whose hundreds of followers have watched him squeeze into every possible hiding space Miss Luyckx started an Instagram account for Lucky whose hundreds of followers have watched him squeeze into every possible hiding space

Just like any cat, Lucky likes to hide around when no one is looking  Just like any cat, Lucky likes to hide around when no one is looking 

Lucky's owner has even found him dangling from the chandelier at her home Lucky's owner has even found him dangling from the chandelier at her home

Lucky has even become tangled and looking quizzical in an empty bag of tomatoes  Lucky has even become tangled and looking quizzical in an empty bag of tomatoes 

In a similar way, Lucky was pictured wrapped in a bread packet by his owner In a similar way, Lucky was pictured wrapped in a bread packet by his owner

The adorable Golden Chinchilla Persian Cat has amassed hundreds of followers online The adorable Golden Chinchilla Persian Cat has amassed hundreds of followers online

The adorable cat was even seen clinging to a piece of furniture hanging from the wall The adorable cat was even seen clinging to a piece of furniture hanging from the wall

His owner said: 'It's just the two of us at home and I bought Lucky because he has the same date of birth, November 15 as my boyfriend who died in an accident in 2015.

'Now I don't have to come home in a empty apartment.'

She added: 'He is very playful and nothing bothers him really.' 

Lucky has even gone missing round the back of his owner's TV set  Lucky has even gone missing round the back of his owner's TV set 

Lucky has become an Instagram star because of the adorable pictures uploaded online  Lucky has become an Instagram star because of the adorable pictures uploaded online 

