Huge fire engulfs Russian mall



  • Hundreds of terrified shoppers were evacuated from a burning mall in Moscow 
  • Footage posted on social media shows the building engulfed in a raging fireball
  • Screaming shoppers sprinted away from the enormous blaze as smoke plumed 

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Published: 14:54 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 14:57 EST, 24 January 2017

Hundreds of terrified shoppers have been evacuated from a burning shopping mall in Moscow.

Shocking footage posted on social media tonight shows the building engulfed in a raging fireball.

Screaming shoppers sprinted away from the enormous blaze as a huge cloud a thick black smoke plumed into the night sky.  

Raging: Hundreds of terrified shoppers have been evacuated from a burning shopping mall in Moscow

Blaze: Shocking footage posted on social media tonight shows the building engulfed in a raging fireball

One shopper wrote on Instagram: 'An evacuation was announced, first I didn't understand what was going on, many people were in panic. 

'I smelled that something was burning only on the ground floor, saw the fire at the exit.'

It is not yet known how the fire started. It has so far burned down the plastic exterior of the building and set two cars on fire.

Firemen are battling the blaze, having evacuated around 500 shoppers. No casualties have been reported.

Terror: Screaming shoppers sprinted away from the enormous blaze as a huge cloud a thick black smoke plumed into the night sky

One shopper wrote on Instagram: 'An evacuation was announced, first I didn't understand what was going on, many people were in panic'

