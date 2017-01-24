Workers remove mass of fat and sewage from public sewer

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

24 January 2017

This is the mass of baby wipes, wet wipes and sewage that had to be removed from a public sewer in Gloucestershire after they caused a mass blockage.

Water workers spent three hours removing the thousands of wipes, which had mixed with fat and sewage, in Stroud.

Craig Bayliss, Severn Trent's waste team manager for the area, said: 'We knew that the sewer was blocked, and we know that in 70 per cent of cases, it's wipes that cause the issue, but we've never seen a pile quite this big.

The huge pile of wet wipes, baby wipes and sewage that workers pulled out of the sewer in Stroud today

'It took two people three hours to get it out and what's so frustrating is that it was totally avoidable.

'These sewer blockages, if not identified and cleared, can lead to sewers backing up and overflowing into people's homes and gardens.

'And it's not necessarily the people who put the wrong things down the toilet, sinks or drains that are affected.

'What you do in your home can be causing a problem for your neighbours, which is what we suspect may have happened in this case.

'To help prevent the majority of blockages, just remember the 3 P's - the only things that should go into the sewers are Paper, Pee and Poo.

'Please help us to keep your sewers flowing efficiently by getting a bin for the bathroom and disposing of items that way rather than down the toilet.

'For fat, oil and grease, pour it into a pot or jar with a lid.'

Unlike standard toilet paper, wet wipes do not dissolve and the material doesn't disintegrate like usual paper.

Last October, Anglian Water revealed careless lovers were flushing used condoms down the toilet, which became known as 'Johnnybergs'.