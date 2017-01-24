Dental lecturer sacked for having noisy sex in his office

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Dr Alec High, pictured, was found by the General Dental Council to have had noisy sex in his office on March 12, 2015

A dental lecturer who was overheard having sex in his office while a colleague was trying to console a grieving student was kicked out of the profession today.

Dr Alec High regularly enjoyed lunchtime assignations in his office at the University of Leeds between January 2013 and March 2015.

The mystery woman's visits to Dr High's room always 'coincided with the noises of sexual activity', the General Dental Council heard.

Dr High claimed he was working at St James's University Hospital between 2pm and 3pm on March 12, 2015 when he was having sex with the woman.

He even produced paper 'evidence' to prove he was not in the building but the panel found his cover up bid to be misleading and dishonest.

His MacBook Pro and Samsung mobile phone showed he was logged in to the system at the Worsley Building where his office is based.

A manager had confronted him about the rendezvous in the summer of 2014, and he replied 'point taken'.

But on March 12 2015, an 'embarrassed' colleague said she 'began to hear loud noises of what she said was two people having sex'.

Tom Coke-Smyth, for the General Dental Council said: 'This occasion was a particularly serious one as she was dealing with an upset student who had suddenly lost her grandmother, her family were abroad and she was unable to return home for the funeral.'

Colleagues had reported hearing 'noises' coming from the office for several years but it only later clicked that they were coital.

Witnesses were in 'no doubt' they were hearing 'noises of sexual activity'.

Dr High claimed he was at St James's Hospital in Leeds and not in his office, pictured, at the time of the allegation on March 12, 2015, although his phone and computer records disagree

A GDC committee today found his fitness to practice impaired by reason of his misconduct and ordered his name to be removed from the dental register.

Panel chair Anthony Griffin said Dr High actions had been 'misleading and dishonest conduct that was premeditated and sustained'.

They found his behaviour both 'inappropriate and unprofessional' and noted Dr High had never apologised for his actions at work.

Mr Griffin said: 'In all the circumstances of this case the committee concluded that the findings against Dr High are so serious as to be incompatible with his remaining in the GDC register.

'The only proportionate sanction is that of erasure.

'This order is necessary to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession and to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the conduct required of a registered dental professional at all times.'

Dr High is a consultant histopathologist and senior lecturer within the university's School of Dentistry, where he was worked since 1981.

He is a specialist in cancers of the head and neck has most recently co-authored papers in The Journal of Pathology and International Journal of Cancer.

All seven misconduct charges against Dr High, who was not present and unrepresented, were found proved.

He failed to respond to the charges of engaging in sexual activity in his office and providing a false account of his whereabouts to the University of Leeds.

He has never accepted he did anything wrong, called the investigation into him a 'witch hunt' and slammed phone down when contacted by the GDC.

Today his GDC registration and his career were left in tatters as he was banned from dentistry.

The committee imposed an immediate suspension barring Dr High from working in the 28 day appeal window until the ban takes effect.