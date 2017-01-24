Brown water spurts from Hitlon bathroom tap

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

A hotel guest the shock of his life when brown water spurted from his bathroom tap. <_ www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk="" all-about="" manchester="">

As he prepared to settle down for a good night's sleep at the Hilton hotel in Manchester, Wilson Chowdhry turned on the tap to wash his face.

But to his surprise brown liquid jetted into the sink and the astonished punter quickly took out his phone to film it.

Nasty surprise: A hotel guest the shock of his life when brown water spurted from his bathroom tap

In his video the 43-year-old says: 'You won't believe this, this is water. Coming out of a tap at the Hilton hotel. This is the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester.

'I didn't know that it would pour tea out when I was trying to wash my face. Literally disgusting, totally disturbed by this.'

The businessman had problems with the water pressure the night before, but when he complained to reception, he was told it was due to planned maintenance work.

The next morning, he noticed the water tasted funny when he took a shower and swallowed a small amount of liquid.

He turned the tap on in the sink, but the water ran clear, so he brushed his teeth.

He then began filling the sink with water but it began turning orange, before going a darker shade of brown.

Mr Chowdhry, who was visiting from London to speak at a church in Huddersfield, said: 'It was gruesome. The water just kept turning darker and darker, and I started filming it for evidence.

'I had literally just brushed my teeth. It's very worrying. I'm shocked by the hotel's attitude. If I was a child they would have rushed me to hospital.

Disgusted: As he prepared to settle down for a good night's sleep at the Hilton hotel in Manchester, Wilson Chowdhry turned on the tap to wash his face and brown water came out

'I've stayed at that Hilton before, it's normally OK. I don't think they realise how traumatic it is to have that happen.'

The father-of-three, who is chairman of British Pakistani Christian Association, was offered a full refund on his stay, but was left disgusted by his experience at the four star hotel, and still wants answers.

He claims he was not warned about the maintenance work.

He said: 'I had really bad stomach cramps afterwards all the way home and have felt ill ever since.

'I feel so ill that I'm going to the doctors, and will be reporting back to the hotel on what they say. It's just not good enough. What if this happens again?'

A spokesman for Hilton Manchester Deansgate said: 'After essential maintenance work on Sunday evening on the building of the hotel, we received a complaint from a guest and have launched an investigation into the matter.

'Management informed hotel guests of the maintenance at the time and we regret any inconvenience caused.'

