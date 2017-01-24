Director Vogt-Roberts claims blackmail by Brittany Furlan

By Zara Rubin For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:10 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 13:15 EST, 24 January 2017

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of the upcoming film 'Kong - Skull Island', claims he was blackmailed by his social media star ex-girlfriend, Brittany Furlan, after she reportedly went through his cell phone and leaked a nude photo of him to her Instagram fan account.

The photo was picked up by website The Dirty and posted alongside a story from a woman who claimed to be inside the Detroit hotel room at the time the image was snapped.

The unnamed woman claims Vogt-Roberts, 33, paid her and her 'girlfriends' to strip and 'do other things to him and his friend at the MGM Hotel in Detroit at the end of November.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts claims he was blackmailed by his social media star ex-girlfriend, Brittany Furlan, after she went through his cell phone and leaked a nude photo of him

She told The Dirty: 'We drank tons of dom and smoked [marijuana] and all got naked.

'We rubbed whipped cream on each other and fruit and got trashed... amongst other stuff.'

Shortly after the post went live, Vogt-Roberts' lawyers sent a letter to 30-year-old Furlan claiming she blackmailed the director, by 'threatening to reveal confidential information and naked photographs of him'.

In the 'cease and desist' document obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, the director accuses Furlan of being behind the post.

It says that she violated both state and federal criminal laws, as well as civil laws, and demands her to remove all content related to him from social media and the website.

Vogt-Roberts' counsel claims that her actions are considered 'revenge porn', according to California's criminal code, and that he will seek an injunction and damages if she does not comply.

Furlan's lawyers have since sent a letter to The Dirty claiming she owned the copyright to the photo, but made no mention of the unnamed woman's claims.

Shortly after the post went live, Vogt-Roberts' lawyers sent a letter to Furlan (above) claiming she blackmailed the director

Furlan has 2.2 million Instagram followers and was the most followed female video star on Vine until November 2015. She turned to Vine after she struggled to break into traditional acting

Vogt-Roberts (above with actress Brie Larson) is best known for his film The Kings of Summer, screened at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize

The director and the social media star reportedly dated for a year and a half and ended their relationship around the time of this dispute.

Vogt-Roberts, from Detroit, is best known for his film The Kings of Summer, screened at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Prior to The Kings of Summer, he wrote and directed a short film, Successful Alcoholics, which starred T.J. Miller and Lizzy Caplan. The film screened at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, the 2010 SXSW Film Festival, the AFI Fest and 30 other film festivals.

He also worked on Comedy Central's Mash Up, directed episodes of Funny or Die Presents as well as several episodes of MTV's Death Valley.

Furlan, originally from Philadelphia, has 2.2 million Instagram followers and was the most followed female video star on Vine until November 2015.

She turned to Vine after she struggled to break into traditional acting and quickly became known for her 'six second humor'.

This led to a full-time job as a 'Vine personality', creating branded videos for sponsors like Pizza Hut and 7 Up.

In 2015, she was named one of the most influential people on the internet by Time Magazine.