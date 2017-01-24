Rare biracial twin girls born in Illinois

By Anneta Konstantinides For Dailymail.com

When Whitney Meyer tells strangers that her infant daughters are twins, they never believe her.

That's because Kalani and Jarani Dean were born with different skin colors, making them biracial twins.

Meyer, 25, is Caucasian and her boyfriend Thomas Dean is African-American. Jarani took after her dad, while Kalani inherited her mother's lighter complexion.

Kalani (left) and Jarani Dean (right) are biracial twins who were born in Quincy, Illinois

The adorable girls defied 1 in 500 odds when they were born with different skin colors

The mother said she was immediately surprised when she saw her daughters, born in April 2016, for the first time.

'I asked the doctor why Kalani's skin was so white!' Meyer told US Weekly.

'I couldn't figure out why she looked so different her sister.'

Kalani and Jarani are fraternal twins, meaning that they developed from two different eggs that were fertilized by their own sperm cell.

There is a 1 in 500 chance that interracial couples expecting twins will have children with different skin colors, according to the BBC.

The adorable girls are now turning heads in their hometown of Quincy, Illinois.

Whitney Meyer, 25, is Caucasian and her boyfriend Thomas Dean is African-American. Also pictured in this sweet family portrait is her seven-year-old son

Meyer said that although she dresses her girls in identical outfits, strangers never believe they're twins when she takes them out in public

'No one believes they're twins,' Meyer said.

'When we go out in public, people will start looking at them because I dress them identical and I can tell they're confused.'

Jarani may not be identical to her sister, but there's one person in the family Meyer said she is identical to.

That would be her late brother Pravyn, who died in a drowning accident less than two years ago when he was only two years old.

'They are my miracle babies,' Meyer said of her twins. 'J looks exactly like her brother did.'

'When I look at pictures of J, I see Pravyn.'

But when it comes to her twins, Meyer said the girls' personalities couldn't be more different.

'Kalani is our loud child,' Meyer said. 'She is crawling everywhere and going nonstop.'

'J doesn't like to move. She just wants to be held, and she loves to eat.'