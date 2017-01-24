Amy Adams and Tom Hanks listed as Oscar nominees

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Amy Adams and Tom Hanks are two of the most nominated actors in Oscar history, but the pair both missed out on nominations Tuesday morning.

Making those snubs a bit more difficult was the fact that the website for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences listed the two as nominees.

Hanks was included as a Best Actor nominee for Sully alongside the other five men in the category, while Arrival's Adams was included in place of Ruth Negga, who was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Loving.

ABC Digital, who was working on the Academy site Tuesday morning, apologized soon after many on social media began to point out the mistake.

'We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion,' the network said in a statement.

'This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website.

'The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.'

It would have been Adams sixth nomination, having previously been nominated for Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle.

She has never won before and had she been nominated and lost she would have tied Glenn Glose, Deborah Kerr and Thelma Ritter, who all had six nominations and no wins.

Hanks meanwhile was going for his fifth nomination and first in 15 years.

He was previously nominated for Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away

He won back-to-back Best Actor trophies for Gump and Philadelphia.

La La Land looks set to dance its way to victory at the biggest night in Hollywood after picking up a record-tying 14 Oscars nominations for the 89th Academy Awards.

The smash-hit musical - led by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - picked up the most nods on Tuesday, and tied the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

The picture now has a chance to beat the record 11 Oscars that have been won by Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

And one year after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, seven of the 20 actors nominated for awards were non-white.

There was not a single non-white acting nominee in 2016.