Queens woman pleads guilty to importing 50kg of cocaine

The wife of a mob-connected New York pizzeria owner who trafficked drugs has pleaded guilty to pushing cocaine through the restaurant’s basement.

Eleonora Gigliotti pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday to conspiracy to import cocaine - the top charge she faced.

She was accused of importing 55 kilograms (110lb) of cocaine into the United States from Costa Rica to her family’s restaurant, Cucino a Modo Mio in Queens - in a case born out of a probe into an Italian organized crime group's drug trafficking activities.

Prosecutors said that in 2014, Gigliotti delivered more than $360,000 to cocaine dealers in Costa Rica.

Gigliotti faces a mandatory five years in prison, though a judge could sentence her up to 17-and-a-half years behind bars. She also agreed to pay a $1.625million forfeiture judgment.

As part of her plea deal, Gigliotti agreed to property that had been seized, including $124,874 in cash, seven handguns from her family business, ammunition, an automatic money counter and brass knuckles, a law enforcement source told New York Daily News.

Gigliotti’s husband, Gregorio Gigliotti, 60, and their son Angelo Gigliotti, 36, were found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn on various drug-related charges in July.

The elder Gigliotti was also convicted on two firearm-related counts. Angelo Gigliotti was acquitted on the gun-related charges he faced, according to his lawyer Alan Futerfas.

The father and son face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 and 20 years, respectively.

Eleonora Gigliotti was scheduled to go to trial at the end of March before pleading guilty.

The Gigliottis were arrested in March 2015, two months before US. and Italian authorities said they arrested 13 people on related charges for participating in a drug trafficking ring in Italy's southern Calabria region.

Gregorio Gigliotti and his wife ran several businesses in New York used to facilitate drug trafficking, including Cucino Amodo Mio (above), an Italian restaurant and pizzeria in the borough of Queens

The area is home to 'Ndrangheta - Italy's richest and most powerful criminal organization.

US authorities say the group has conducted drug smuggling and trafficking in New York with members in Calabria and Toronto, Canada.

The Gigliottis ran several businesses in New York used to facilitate drug trafficking, including Cucino Amodo Mio, an Italian restaurant and pizzeria in the borough of Queens, and an import/export company.

In October and December 2014, authorities said they intercepted two shipments of cassava that contained a total of about 55 kilograms (110lb) of cocaine hidden inside cardboard boxes of the starchy root.

Prosecutors have said some of the drugs imported to the United States were destined for exportation and distribution in Italy, and that the Calabria ring was operating on behalf of the US-based defendants.

In a raid in March police seized $100,000 (£65,000), six pistols, a rifle, cocaine and marijuana at the premises.

However, jurors did not hear allegations of the Gigliottis' purported organized crime links, though they were informed that the case stemmed from a joint investigation by US and Italian authorities, Futerfas said.

But it was reported in 2014 that Gregorio was the US broker between the Ndrangheta and the New York mafia families and the South American drug cartels.

Authorities said they intercepted two shipments of cassava (above) in 2014 that contained a total of about 55 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside cardboard boxes of the starchy root

He was arrested after a ten-month surveillance operation, which painted a picture of a violent gangster with terrifying psychopathic tendencies, including cannibalism and threatening to dissolve competitors in acid.

In one phone conversation recorded by police, he allegedly boasted to his wife that he ate the heart and kidney of a rival who owed him money.

'You still don't know me, even you? Do you remember one time I told you that at the same table I ate a soffritto… I ate a kidney and a piece of heart,' he allegedly said to his wife Eleanora Lucia in August 2014.

She replied: 'You are half crazy. You are making me vomit Greg.'

In another phone tap, Gigliotti threatened to carry out a violent scene from the Martin Scorsese film in which two characters get beaten with baseball bats and buried alive, prosecutors claim.

'Do you remember the movie Casino?' he asked his son in a recorded conversation. 'Do you remember what happened to the two brothers? This is what I have to do to him.'

He also threatened to murder his own colleagues, according to investigators in Italy.

Gigliotti allegedly claimed he would make two alleged Ndrangheta members Franco and Pino Fazio, who crossed him, 'disappear' by 'dissolving them in acid.'