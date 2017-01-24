Deer runs around Orlando couple's home in a panic

By Cheyenne Roundtree For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:16 EST, 24 January 2017 | Updated: 12:23 EST, 24 January 2017

An Orlando couple awoke in the middle of the night to find their home trashed after a deer crashed through a window and ran around the family's home in a panic.

Kym Peoples was jolted awake when she heard her front window shatter. She turned on the lights was stunned to find a grown deer on the loose inside her home on Sunday morning.

The panicked deer tore through the Orlando, Florida, home 'smearing blood everywhere' before Peoples and her husband were able to set the doe free.

A panicked deer 'smeared blood everywhere' when it tore through an Orlando home after it crashed through a window on Sunday morning

The doe tore through Peoples' master bedroom and bathroom before it ran into her pool

Peoples said to Click Orlando: 'It looked like a crime scene. It truly, truly did. It was just smearing blood everywhere.'

The injured deer was bleeding from a wound it obtained when it crashed through the glass window. It made loud bleating noises as it ripped through the master bedroom, bathroom and the pool area.

Peoples said it ran into the pool and couldn't get out, so her husband used a pool skimmer to guide the animal to the steps so it could get out of the pool.

The deer finally made its way back into the wild after ripping through the pool screen.

It is believed the animal didn't realize it was jumping through a window (pictured). The doe cut herself on the window's sharp glass and ran around the house trying to get out

Homeowner Kym Peoples said the deer was bleating as it bled throughout the house. She said: 'It looked like a crime scene. It truly, truly did. It was just smearing blood everywhere'

People and her husband live in a community called Hunter's Creek, which backs up to a conservation area, Click Orlando reported.

The frightened animal had leaped through Peoples' front window and began to run around the house in a panic trying to escape the enclosed space.

It is speculated that the deer didn't see the window or thought its reflection was another deer, but it is hard to know, according to Greg Workman, the Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman.

Peoples told the news outlet that she spent the rest of her Sunday cleaning up the mess and blood the injured doe left in its wake.